U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Rotary Mission Systems, Orlando, Fla., is awarded an $89,246,355 modification (P00016) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract N68335-18-C-0681. This modification exercises an option to procure 35 electronic Consolidated Automated Support System (eCASS) full rate production units and related equipment. This modification provides for the procurement of four self-maintenance and test/calibration operational test program sets, five calibration equipment suites/kits, 36 rack rail kits, 44 shore installation kits and 28 ship installation kits. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,102,737; and fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $80,143,618 will be obligated at time of award, of which $9,102,737 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity.



L3 Technologies Inc., Salt Lake City, Utah, is awarded a $15,399,324 modification (P00025) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00019-18-C-1030. This modification exercises an option to procure 12 AN/SRQ-4 kits and associated components for the MH-60 Common Data Link system. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,399,324 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Progeny Systems Corp.,* Manassas, Va., is awarded a $10,179,429 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-6410 for the procurement of MK54 MOD 1 Lightweight and MK48 Heavyweight torpedo components. This modification is in support of the MK54 MOD 1 Lightweight and MK48 Heavyweight torpedo programs. Work will be performed in Towcester, United Kingdom (98 percent); Charleroi, Penn., (1 percent); and Manassas, Va., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by January 2023. Fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) ($6,688,666; 66%); 2019 weapons procurement (Navy) ($2,433,593; 24 percent); and 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) ($1,057,170; 10 percent) funding will be obligated at time of award, of which funds in the amount of $2,433,593 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Raytheon Co., Woburn, Mass., has been awarded a $13,648,819 firm-fixed-price modification (P00034) to contract FA8730-17-C-0010 for Qatar Early Warning Radar (QEWR). This modification is for the procurement, manufacture and storage of spares in support of sustainment for the QEWR. Work will be performed in Andover, Mass., and is expected to be completed by December 2025. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $1,137,800,144. This modification involves 100% Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the country of Qatar. FMS funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

L3 Technologies Inc., Londonderry, N.H., was awarded a $13,148,618 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of binocular night vision devices and accessories. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Londonderry, N.H., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 8, 2021. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (United Arab Emirates) funds in the amount of $13,148,618 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W91CRB-21-C-5004).

