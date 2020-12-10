Mojave Air & Space Port swears in three new board directors

Advertisement

By Cathy Hansen, special to Aerotech News

At its Dec. 4, 2020, meeting, the Mojave Air and Space Port had a swearing-in ceremony for three new board directors.

The top three vote getters, and new board members are: Robert ‘Bob’ Morgan; Charles ‘Chuck’ Coleman and Dian Barney. All three are General Aviation pilots.

Coleman is an engineer, airshow, pilot, test pilot, flight instructor with more than 10,000 hours. He has an Aerospace/Mechanical Degree from the University of Michigan, and is also an FAA licensed Airframe and PowerPlant (A&P) Mechanic with inspection Authorization ( IA).

Coleman gives instruction in unusual attitudes, International Aerobatic maneuvers, request something you want to try out in the sky. He flew for a movie that allowed him membership in the Screen Actor Guild. He also provided aerial support and help to win the Peabody award for the documentary “Black Sky”.

Morgan is an engineer and manager more than 30 years of experience in the aerospace industry.

His career has involved the design and management of more than 33 cutting edge prototype flight vehicles, and his engineering project leadership has spanned more than 20 aircraft development programs with significant engineering participation and leadership in 10 “cleansheet” to first flight new aircraft designs.

As project engineer at Scaled Composites for the Virgin Galactic White Knight Two and the SpaceShipTwo rocket propulsion development, Morgan led a team of 24 design engineers and managed a 70-person rapid prototyping team.

Barney owns two aircraft and is co-owner of a third. She served in the U.S. Air Force for six years; graduated Perdue University with Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering degree. Barney worked at Scaled Composites as a Liaison Engineer and as a Flight Test Analyst Engineer and (Consultant/Independent Contractor) at The Spaceship Company.

Presently, she is a Senior Flight Systems Engineer with ClancyJG International at NASA Armstrong Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

MASP Director, Jim Balentine, officiated with the oath of office.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact