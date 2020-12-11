Advertisement

U.S. Navy

BAE Systems Land and Armaments L.P., Sterling Heights, Mich., is awarded an $184,444,865 fixed-price-incentive (firm target) modification to previously awarded contract M67854-16-0006 for amphibious combat vehicles (ACV). This modification provides for the procurement of 36 full rate production ACVs and other associated production costs for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in York, Penn., (60 percent); Aiken, S.C., (15 percent); San Jose, Calif., (15 percent); Sterling Heights, Mich., (5 percent); and Stafford, Va., (5 percent). Work is expected to be completed in November 2022. Fiscal 2021 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $184,444,865 are being obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M67854-16-C-0006).



Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems, Marlborough, Mass., is awarded a $91,296,293 modification to a previously awarded Navy multiband terminals (NMT) firm-fixed-price contract to increase the ceiling and extend the engineering support services contract line item numbers to address obsolescence issues and other in-scope engineering service efforts over a three-year period. NMT is a multiband capable satellite communications terminal that provides protected and wideband communications. Work will be performed in Largo, Fla., (54 percent); South Deerfield, Mass., (25 percent); Stow, Mass., (13 percent); Marlborough, Mass., (8 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2023. No funds were obligated at the issuance of this contract modification. This sole-source contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N00039-16-C-0050).



Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Marlborough, Mass., is awarded a $38,786,218 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-5112 for the production of two Fire Control System MK 99 ship sets and the associated technical engineering services in support of the Aegis Combat System on DDG-51 class ships. Work will be performed in Andover, Mass., (81 percent); Marlborough, Mass., (10 percent); Chesapeake, Va., (3 percent); Portsmouth, R.I., (3 percent); San Diego, Calif., (2 percent); and Burlington, Mass., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2024. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $38,786,218 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Pacific Architects and Engineers Applied Technologies LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $30,969,685 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract. This contract provides for the procurement of various types of support including system operations, laboratory and field testing, marine operations and target support services, engineering, range sustainability, maintenance, data reduction and analysis. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., and is expected to be completed in April 2021. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,957,500; and fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $501,000 will be obligated at time of award, $501,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00421-21-C-0011).



DCS Corp., Alexandria, Va., is awarded a $27,750,407 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for design, development, integration, test, evaluation, installation, maintenance, configuration management and logistics in support of the Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems Division systems and equipment. Work will be performed in Saint Inigoes, Md., (80 percent); and Lexington Park, Md., (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Command Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0011).



Fincantieri Marine Systems North America Inc., Chesapeake, Va., is awarded a $13,343,620 modification to exercise Option Year Four of previously awarded firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N55236-17-D-0009 to provide maintenance support for the Mine Countermeasure-1 Class main propulsion diesel engine and ship service diesel generator. The overall total contract value ceiling remains unchanged at $86,268,629. Work will be performed in the homeports of Sasebo, Japan; and Manama, Bahrain, and ports-of-call as required according to individual task orders, and is scheduled to be completed by January 2022. No funding is being obligated at time of award. The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Special Operations Command Raytheon Technologies, McKinney, Texas (H92408-21-D-0001), was awarded a $99,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, time and materials, cost reimbursement, no-fee contract for the procurement of Next-Generation Special Mission Processors (NextGen SMP) in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) requirements. NextGen SMP enable Special Operations Forces tactical mission systems to integrate with AC/MC-130J aircraft controls and provide future software capabilities. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,692,070; and procurement funds in the amount of $8,245,404 are being obligated at time of award. The work is expected to be completed by December 2027. This action is a follow-on production contract in accordance with 10 U.S. Code § 2371b (f) authorized or required by statue. USSOCOM, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.



U.S. Air Force

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Hill Air Force Base, Utah, has been awarded a $73,194,742 firm-fixed-price delivery order under the Ground Subsystems Sustainment contract FA8214-15-D-0001 for Remote Visual Assessment II production and deployment for the Minutemen III. This delivery order provides for modification to the Remote Visual Assessment program by adding six capabilities to procure, produce, remove, install, audit, test and document the equipment. Work will be performed at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., Minot AFB, N.D., and F.E. Warren AFB, Wyo., and is expected to be completed July 31, 2023. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 missile procurement funds in the amount of $1,140,137 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8214-21-F-0078).





Defense Logistics Agency

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Raritan, N.J., has been awarded a maximum $49,500,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for laboratory supplies and wares. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is New Jersey, with a Dec. 9, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DE-21-D-0007).





U.S. Army

ORBCOMM Inc., Rochelle Park, N.J., was awarded a $45,611,528 firm-fixed-price contract for next-generation transponders. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 9, 2024. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-21-D-0007).



RiverRestoration LLC,* Carbondale, Colo., was awarded a $40,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for civil works and hydrology and hydraulics services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 15 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 10, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Albuquerque, N.M., is the contracting activity (W912PP-21-D-0002).



Direct Steel and Construction,* Crystal Lake, Ill., was awarded a $16,880,228 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of the 69th ADA Supply Support Activity warehouse at Fort Hood. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Fort Hood, Texas, with an estimated completion date of June 15, 2022. Fiscal 2018 military construction (Army) funds in the amount of $16,880,228 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-21-C-0003).



The Boeing Co., Mesa, Ariz., was awarded a $13,900,000 modification (P00066) to contract W58RGZ-16-C-0023 for software upgrades to the flight management computer for the AH-64E. Work will be performed in Mesa, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $2,780,000 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Va., was awarded a $12,432,932 modification (P00017) to contract W81K04-18-C-0001 for specialty medical training, equipment/site maintenance and administration support services. Work will be performed in Dublin, Calif., Fort Gordon, Ga., and Fort McCoy, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 and 2022 operation and maintenance (Army Reserve) funds in the amount of $12,432,932 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $10,395,412 modification (P00044) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0071 for engineering services in support of the Hellfire Missile and Joint-Air-to-Ground Missile. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., with an estimated completion date of May 9, 2022. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 missile procurement (Army); 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and 2020 missile procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $10,395,412 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Battelle Memorial Institute, Columbus, Ohio, has been awarded a $9,472,919 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Rational Integrated Design of Energetics (RIDE) program. In Phase One, Battelle Memorial Institute proposes to develop a semi-automated system in order to provide an energetics formulation platform that addresses both powder-pressed and cast-cured formulations for explosives and propellants in support of the RIDE program. Work will be in Columbus, Ohio (25 percent); West Jefferson, Ohio (55 percent); and Centerbrook, Conn., (20 percent), with an estimated completion date of March 2022. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,658,142 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR0011-21-C-0027).

*Small business









