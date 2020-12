Advertisement

Due to restrictions put in place by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Plane Crazy Saturday scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19 is cancelled. The organizers are hopeful for more Plane Crazy Saturday Historic Aircraft Display Days in 2021!



Happy Holidays to all!



Thank you for your support, and we will return when the state opens up again.









