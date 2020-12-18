Advertisement

U.S. Army

Honeywell International, Phoenix, Ariz., was awarded a $1,105,100,580 modification (P00002) to contract W56HZV-20-D-0062 for the Automotive Gas Turbine 1500 engine program. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2025. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.



The Boeing Co., Mesa, Ariz., was awarded a $40,717,442 modification (P00054) to contract W58RGZ-16-C-0023 for a Longbow Crew Trainer and spares. Work will be performed in Mesa, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2025. Fiscal 2010 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $40,717,442 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



L3 Technologies Inc., Salt Lake City, Utah, was awarded a $29,197,837 firm-fixed-price contract for the manned/unmanned teaming hardware, as well as technical and engineering support, for the Apache helicopter. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Army) funds; and 2022 Foreign Military Sales (Morocco, Netherlands, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom) funds in the amount of $29,197,837 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-21-F-0144).





U.S. Navy

Perspecta Enterprise Solutions LLC, Herndon, Va., is awarded a $797,344,313 modification to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00039-13-D-0013 for the existing Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN). The total cumulative value of this contract is an estimated $6,661,441,247. The contract modification is for services provided under NGEN support for approximately 400,000 seats representing more than 650,000 Navy and Marine Corps users at more than 2,500 locations. NGEN provides net centric data and information technology services for comprehensive, end-to-end information services through a common computing and communication environment to Navy and Marine Corps military, civilian and contractor users. The services provided under NGEN are enterprise services; network services; voice, video and data services; information security services; support services; and testing services. Work will be performed throughout the U.S. with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2021. No additional funding will be placed on contract or obligated at the time of modification award. Contract funds will be obligated on individual task orders and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract modification will add four option periods under the base NGEN contract with a potential period of performance of nine months if all options are exercised. This contract modification was not competitively procured because it is a sole-source acquisition pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), one source or limited sources (Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 6.302-1). The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems Inc., Braintree, Mass., is awarded a $186,411,242 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract for the AN/SLQ-25E ‘NIXIE’ electro-acoustic towed torpedo countermeasure system. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $268,514,278. Work will be performed in Braintree, Mass., (58 percent); Manchester, N.H., (25 percent); Lititz, Penn., (13 percent); and Huntington Beach, Calif., (4 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2026. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) $2,200,000 funding will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, Keyport, Wash., is the contracting activity (N00253-20-D-0002).



BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair LLC, Jacksonville, Fla., is awarded a $24,681,208 cost-plus-award-fee modification to exercise an option on previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2320 for the accomplishment of post shakedown availability (PSA). The PSA is for one Freedom variant Littoral Combat Ship. Work will be performed in Mayport, Fla., and is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) ($942,895; 57%); and 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) ($711,306; 43%) funding will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



CACI Inc.-Federal, Chantilly, Va., is awarded a $20,317,601 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract action in support of acquisition and integrated logistics for the Program Executive Office (PEO), Integrated Warfare Systems (IWS), Front Office (FO). Tasking includes support to the broad areas of acquisition and integrated logistics for the current and future programs and their variants assigned to PEO IWS. Support includes the development and management of cross-program and cross-organization policies and practices for the full range of acquisition and integrated logistics support (ILS). The tasking is integral to the execution of legacy, current and future integrated combat systems, above water sensors, surface ship weapons, air and missile defense systems, undersea warfare systems, command and control systems, unmanned vehicles, navigation systems and human systems integration, as well as training, open architecture, interoperability and joint and coalition initiatives. Tasking includes professional support to PEO IWS FO and IWS directorates for acquisition support and ILS. Work will be performed at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C. Work is expected to be completed on April 30, 2021. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,003,490 (33%); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,036,21 (34%); fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,045,541 (12%); fiscal 2020 research development test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,556,168 (17%); and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $378,842 (4%) will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity (N00164-21-C-B002).



Viasat Inc., Duluth, Georgia, is awarded a $10,882,119 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides technical support, non-warranty hardware repair or replacement, obsolescence management, on-site maintenance, preventative maintenance, spare parts and replacement pedestals in support of the pedestal improvement project for the Atlantic Test Range Aircraft Signature and Avionics Measurement branch. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., and is expected to be completed in December 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0012).





U.S. Air Force

Raytheon Co., Largo, Fla., has been awarded a ceiling of $611,500,000, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable-no-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for command and control switching systems (CCSS). This contract provides electronic digital telecommunications system developed for military command and control. The CCSS is the key component of the Defense Red Switch Network, enabling secure and non-secure voice and data telecommunications at multiple levels, large scale voice conferencing capabilities and is inter-operable with other secure devices. CCSS switches are accredited by the Defense Intelligence Agency for top secret/sensitive compartmentalized information multi-level security. The life-cycle logistics support for operational CCSS provide program management, product configuration management, data management, quality control and assurance, contractor logistics support, spare parts replenishment and management, hardware and software support and engineering and technical services. Work will be performed at multiple government facilities and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2032. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of at least $452,034 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8218-20-D-0001).



The Johns Hopkins University, Applied Physics Laboratory LLC, Laurel, Md., has been awarded a $300,000,000 bilateral modification (P00006) to contract FA8819-18-D-0009 for additional engineering support services, systems engineering for complex systems, specialized research and development and other support functions. This modification increases the ceiling of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the previously awarded amount of $186,000,000 to $486,000,000. Work will be performed at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., and is expected to be completed May 10, 2025. The total ceiling of the contract is $486,000,000. Fiscals 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds are being used with no funds being obligated at the time of award. The Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles AFB, Calif., is the contracting activity.





Defense Logistics Agency

Terma North America Inc., Warner Robins, Ga., has been awarded a maximum $306,480,755 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the production, repair and engineering support of various types of aircraft electronic countermeasure systems. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a ten-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Georgia, with a Dec. 17, 2030, ordering period end date. Using customers are Air Force and various foreign customers. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2031 defense working capital funds and Foreign Military Sales funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Warner Robins, Ga. (SPRWA1-21-D-0003).

*Small business









