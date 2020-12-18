Headlines – December 18, 2020

Advertisement

News

Boeing ‘inappropriately coached’ pilots in 737 MAX testing -U.S. Senate report-

Boeing officials “inappropriately coached” test pilots during recertification efforts after two fatal 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people, according to a lengthy congressional report released on Friday.



Trump repeats his vow to veto the defense budget bill, but won’t say when-

President Donald Trump on Dec. 17 reiterated his vow to veto the annual defense authorization bill rather than allow it to become law, but White House officials still have not provided a timeline for when that attempt to block the legislation may happen.



U.S. Joint Chiefs chairman meets with Taliban on peace talks-

The top U.S. general held unannounced talks with Taliban peace negotiators in the Persian Gulf to urge a reduction in violence across Afghanistan, even as senior American officials in Kabul warned that stepped-up Taliban attacks endanger the militant group’s nascent peace negotiations with the Afghan government.



Putin: Arms race with U.S. ‘has already begun’-

An arms race between Washington and Moscow “has already begun,” according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.





Business

Counter-drone startup Epirus raises $70M, plans to hire 100 people-

Epirus, a venture-backed startup offering a counter-drone capability, announced Dec. 17 it raised $70 million to speed its technology to market.



GM Defense begins renovating N.C. facility to build ISVs-

GM Defense announced Dec. 17 that it has started renovation of an existing General Motors building to support production of the Infantry Squad Vehicle, an all-terrain troop carrier designed to transport a nine-soldier infantry squad.





Defense

‘It’s going to take a lot of digging’: The Pentagon’s long search to see if anyone’s hiding in its networks-

The military and intelligence community is scrambling to conduct a daunting hunt across disconnected networks to assess potential damage from an extensive federal cybersecurity breach by suspected Russian hackers.



Army is working on super-nimble swole-bots-

Despite American pop culture’s dire warnings about the future of robot warfare, Army researchers simply can’t help themselves when it comes to developing new and freakish machines to accompany soldiers onto future battlefields.





Veterans

State-run veterans’ homes are required to report coronavirus cases, deaths under new bill-

State-run veterans’ homes will soon be required to share the number of coronavirus cases and deaths at their facilities with the federal government under a bill passed by Congress this week.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact