U.S. Army

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Mich., was awarded a $4,620,000,000 fixed-price-incentive contract to produce Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 tanks. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 17, 2028. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-21-D-0001).





U.S. Navy

Koa Lani JV LLC,* Orlando, Fla., is awarded an $854,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with firm-fixed price, cost-plus incentive fee and cost-reimbursement contract line items for range operations support and base operations support services. This contract includes a 60-month base period with one 60-month option period. Work will be performed at the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Island of Kauai, Hawaii. Work is expected to be completed by December 2025; if the option is exercised, work will be completed by December 2030. Subject to the availability of funds, fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds (Navy) in the amount of $20,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award to fund the contract’s minimum amount and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The requirement was posted to the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website as a 100% 8(a) set-aside requirement, with three offers received. The Naval Supply Systems Command, Fleet Logistics Center, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N00604-21-D-4000).



L3 Technologies Inc., Salt Lake City, Utah, is awarded a $495,530,542 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract. This contract provides for the production and delivery of 10 pod simulators, eight operational prototype pods, four jettison mass model pods, two captive mass models, two mission system prototypes and two technique development systems in support of engineering and manufacturing development for the Next Generation Jammer Low Band program. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah (66 percent; Boulder, Colo., (10 percent); Carlsbad, Calif., (9 percent); Stuart, Fla., (7 percent); Indianapolis, Ind., (4 percent); St. George, Utah (2 percent); and Guthrie, Okla., (2 percent%), and is expected to be completed in September 2025. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,377,862 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00019-21-C-0021).



Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $145,101,510 modification (P00003) to previously issued fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, firm-fixed-price contract N00019-20-C-0030. This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of 90 full rate production Lot 17 Block V Tactical Tomahawk (TACTOM) All Up Round (AUR) Vertical Launch System missiles, including related hardware and services for the Navy. Additionally, this modification procures TACTOM AUR recertification AGR-4 spares. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (40.6 percent); Walled Lake, Mich., (11.4 percent); Gainesville, Va., (9.7 percent); El Segundo, Calif., (5.1 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (3.3 percent); Glenrothes, Scotland (3.1 percent); Spanish Fork, Utah (3 percent); Middletown, Conn., (2.7 percent); Berryville, Ark., (2.5 percent); Midland, Ontario, Canada (2.4 percent); Ontario, Calif., (2 percent); Camden, Ark., (1.8 percent); Vergennes, Vt., (1.7 percent); Anniston, Ala., (1.2 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (9.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $140,686,082; and fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,415,428 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



CFM International Inc., West Chester, Ohio, is awarded a $28,529,246 modification (P00006) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00019-18-C-1071. This modification adds scope to procure two P-8A Poseidon CFM56-7B27AE engines for the governments of Australia and New Zealand. Work will be performed in Villaroche, France (53 percent); Durham, N.C., (43 percent); Singapore (3 percent); and Bromont, Canada (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2021. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $14,264,623; and foreign cooperative project funds in the amount of $14,264,623 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is awarded a $23,852,562 cost-plus-award-fee and cost modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-2322 to exercise options for the accomplishment of planning yard efforts such as engineering, technical, planning, ship configuration, data and logistics efforts for DDG-1000 class destroyers post-delivery and in-service life-cycle support. Work will be performed in Bath, Maine (95 percent); and San Diego, Calif., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2021. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $1,659,554 funding will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-2322).



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, Calif.,, is awarded a $22,320,161 modification (P00006) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-20-C-0025. This modification exercises options to procure software and engineering sustainment services, software support, logistics, cyber security and program related engineering in support of MQ-8 Fire Scout unmanned air systems. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,452,295; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) in the amount of $3,982,259; and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $139,877 will be obligated at time of award, of which $3,982,259 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



BAE Systems Platforms & Services, Minneapolis, Minn., is awarded an $18,000,057 fixed-price contract action for Virginia class submarine propulsors. The services under this contract include the engineering and support for the construction of fixed assemblies for the Virginia class propulsor. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $98,152,185. Work will be performed in Louisville, Ky., (90 percent); and Minneapolis, Minn., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by February 2027. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $18,000,057 funding will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-4106).



DRS Systems Inc., Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $10,121,768 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable delivery order (N00019-21-F-0238) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0030. This order provides non-recurring engineering for the design, development and integration of the AN/AAQ-45 Distributed Aperture Infrared Countermeasure system, including associated weapons replaceable assemblies in support of the HH-60W aircraft for the Air Force. Work will be performed in Dallas, Texas (80 percent); San Diego, Calif., (11 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Fla., (8 percent); and Melbourne, Fla., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2023. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $10,121,768 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



The Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Mitchel Field, N.Y., is awarded a $9,273,205 cost-plus-incentive fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00012) to previously awarded and announced contract N00030-20-C-0045 for the U.S. and United Kingdom (U.K.) to provide strategic weapon system Trident fleet support, Trident II SSP Shipboard Integration (SSI) Increment 8, SSI Increment 16, Columbia class and U.K. Dreadnought class navigation subsystem development efforts. Work will be performed in Mitchel Field, N.Y., (47 percent); Huntington Beach, Calif., (36 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (9 percent); Cambridge, Mass., (6 percent); and Hingham, Mass., (2 percent), with an expected completion date of Nov. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement Navy funds in the amount of $9,273,205 will be obligated. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and (4). The Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded an $8,400,868 firm-fixed-price order (N68335-21-F-0102) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N68335-20-G-1043. This order provides non-recurring engineering for the Multi-Spectral Targeting System (MTS) software deficiency corrections, design and integration of four turret unit sensors and two electronics unit circuit card assemblies to address system obsolescence and provide a standard definition compatible system to multiple systems on various aircraft that utilize the MTS for the governments of India and Australia. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas (85 percent); Patuxent River, M d., (10 percent); and Owego, N.Y., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2022. Foreign cooperative project funds in the amount of $6,853,795; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $1,547,073 will be obligated at time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J.,, is the contracting activity.



Edison Chouest Offshore, Cut Off, Louisiana, is awarded a $7,740,555 modification (P00021) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N32205-17-C-3513 to exercise a third 12-month option with reimbursable elements for one maritime support vessel MV Carolyn Chouest. This vessel will be utilized to launch, recover, refuel and resupply of various size crafts in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s (USINDOPACOM) area of responsibility (AOR). This contract includes a 12-month base period, three 12-month option periods and one 11-month option period. Work will be performed in the USINDOPACOM AOR, and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised by Nov. 21, 2022. The option will be funded by fiscal 2021 (Navy) working capital funds in the amount of $6,001,581 that will expire at the end of the fiscal year; and fiscal 2022 (Navy) working capital funds in the amount of $1,738,974 that will expire at the end of fiscal 2022. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Okla., has been awarded a $400,000,000 modification (P00014) to contract FA8107-19-D-0001 for B-1 and B-52 bomber engineering services. This modification is for recurring and non-recurring engineering services to B-1 and B-52 aircraft. Work will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla.; Edwards AFB, Calif.; Barksdale AFB, La.; and Oklahoma City, Okla., and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2022. The total cumulative value of the contract is $1,200,000,000. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $33,903,201 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8107-19-D-0001).



Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, Orlando, Fla., has been awarded a $48,634,855 855 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00017) to contract FA8682-18-C-0009 for the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile Group One development. This contract modification provides risk reduction testing, cyber testing and coatings to support the Group One development effort. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be completed June 28, 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and funds in the amount of $5,338,074; and fiscal 2019 other procurement funds in the amount of $3,100,060 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $258,029,572. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.



General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., has been awarded a $36,246,974 modification (P00009) to contract FA8620-20-C-2009 for France contractor logistics support MQ-9 Block Five and Block One aircraft. The contractor will provide an additional period of contractor logistics support for the French Air Force. Work will be performed in Poway, California, and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2021. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to France. FMS funds in the amount in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $73,305,690. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-20-C-2009).



DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $14,761,791 firm-fixed-price modification (P000012) to contract FA2860-19-C-0005 for rotary wing maintenance. This contract provides helicopter maintenance of aircraft assigned to the 316th Wing at Joint Base Andrews, Md. This modification exercises Option Period Two and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $75,020,715. The 316th Contracting Squadron, Services Flight, Joint Base Andrews, Md., is the contracting activity.



The Raytheon Co., El Segundo, Calif., has been awarded a $10,873,024 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the sustainment of the Enhanced Integrator Sensor Suite (EISS) for the RQ-4 Global Hawk program. This contract provides for contractor logistics support and sustainment of the EISS on the RQ-4 Global Hawk aircraft. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2025. This award is the award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $923,333 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8577-21-C-0002).

*Small business









