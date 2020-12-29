Advertisement

Army

Pfizer Inc., New York, N.Y., was awarded a $2,010,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the production of vaccine BNT162b2 in support of the national emergency response to COVID-19. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in New York, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 22, 2022. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $2,010,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QKN-21-C-0012).



LongBow LLC, Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $12,320,522 modification (P00020) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0027 to provide life cycle contractor support for the Fire Control Radar. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 Army working capital funds in the amount of $12,320,522 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Okla., has been awarded a $400,000,000 modification (P00008) to previously awarded contract FA8107-19-D-0001 for B-1 and B-52 bomber engineering services. This modification is for recurring and non-recurring engineering services to B-1 and B-52 aircraft. Work will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla.; Edwards AFB, Calif.; Barksdale AFB, La.; and Oklahoma City, Okla., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2020. The total cumulative value of the contract is $800,000,000. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $36,030,215 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management, Tinker AFB, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8107-19-D-0001).



Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems, San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a not-to-exceed $53,700,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost reimbursable-no-fee, indefinite-delivery requirements contract for the RQ-4B Global Hawk. The contract provides for repair services for “common items” for both the RQ-4 GH and MQ-4C Triton. It will support reparable national stock numbers (NSNs) which encompass the air vehicle, multiple sensor packages, mission control element and launch and recovery element. In addition, this effort includes support engineering services covered under the Engineering Delegation Authority (namely Diminishing Manufacturing Sources and Material Shortages projects) for NSNs transferred to and under the management of the 407th Supply Chain Management Squadron. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif.; Salt Lake City, Utah; El Segundo, Calif.; Sterling, Va.; Las Cruces, N.M.; Valencia, Calif.; Joplin, Mo.; Vandalia, Ohio; Troy, Ohio; Longueuil, Quebec, Canada; Woodland Park, N.J.; Whippany, N.J.; Indianapolis, Ind.; Woburn, Mass.; Twinsburg, Ohio; Medford, N.Y.; Cypress, Calif.; Wichita, Kansas; San Jose, Calif.; and Linthicum, Md.. The basic ordering period and six one year ordering periods are expected to begin Jan. 1, 2021, and end on Dec. 31, 2028. Fiscal 2021?2028 direct cite funds in the amount of $26,796,300 are being obligated at time of award. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8539?21?D?0001/FA8539-21-F-0007).



Lockheed Martin Corp., Colorado Springs, Colo., has been awarded a $28,125,918 firm-fixed-price contract with some cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-reimbursable contract line item numbers for follow-on support sustainment of the Republic of Korea Peace Krypton Program. This contract provides for support of the field service representative, program management, core/field engineering, System Depot Support Facility sustainment, technical manuals sustainment and obsolescence management. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Seoul, South Korea, and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2022. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to South Korea and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of the award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright?Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8691-20-C-3110).



Spartan Air Academy Iraq LLC, Irving, Texas, has been awarded a $15,684,449 firm-fixed-price modification (P00007) to contract FA8617-20-C-6232 for the Iraq T-6A contractor logistics support and training maintenance program. The modification provides for the exercise of an option to extend the term of the contract for the continued services needed in order to effectively maintain and operate a fleet of 15 T-6A training aircraft. Work will be performed at Balad Air Base, Iraq, and is expected to be completed June 30, 2021. Foreign Military Sales funds in the full amount will be obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.





U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $96,471,019 modification (P00011) to cost-plus-fixed-fee order N00019-20-F-0571 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008. This modification exercises options for services associated with aircraft modification efforts for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, including modification and reach-back engineering services, support for depots, laser shock peening site support and material support depot site support. Additionally, this modification adds scope for contractor field teams and over and above labor and costs associated with depots outside the continental U.S. in support of air vehicle modification requirements. Work will be performed in Nagoya, Japan (26 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (22 percent); Cameri, Italy (22 percent); Cherry Point, N.C., (13 percent); Ogden, Utah (9 percent); and Williamtown, Australia (8 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,680,905; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $15,323,330; non-Department of Defense participants funds in the amount of $33,394,668; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $26,072,116 will be obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $8,715,105 modification (P00003) to cost-plus-fixed-fee order N00019-20-F-0532 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008. This modification adds scope to provide program management support to execute the planning, procurement and delivery of initial aircraft spares in support of the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office, Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy; non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers operational aircraft. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $3,472,425; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,076,646; non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $2,110,689; and FMS funds in the amount of $1,055,345 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.





Defense Logistics Agency

Natel Engineering, Chatsworth, Calif., has been awarded a $12,173,939 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Abrams vehicle power supply units. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is California, with a Dec. 23, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2026 (Army) working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency, Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-21-D-0002).





Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is being awarded a $22,013,540 sole-source hybrid, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00002) under Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Case JA-P-NCO contract HQ0851-21-C-0001. This modification extends performance of Aegis FMS Baseline J7.B development and radar production, integration, test planning support and includes assessment of alternatives studies. The work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J. The period of performance is from Jan. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022. The total value of the contract increases from $35,582,832 by $22,013,540 to $57,596,372. Funds from the government of Japan in the amount of $22,013,540 are being obligated at the time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity (HQ02851-21-C-0001).

