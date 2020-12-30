Combat COVID mental fatigue; practice resiliency

Advertisement

The year 2020 continues to be a trying year, with COVID-19 taxing people worldwide physically and emotionally.

Being mentally positive becomes more difficult each day, which is why we encourage practicing mental resiliency. In order to do so, we must first recognize COVID’s mental fatigue symptoms. In doing so, we can apply techniques to help manage our mental health and wellbeing.

“Resiliency is defined as the ability to bounce back, and the Air Force developed a Comprehensive Airman Fitness Program around resiliency,” said Frank Pavone, 452nd Air Mobility Wing social worker, and Sexual Assault and Response Coordinator at March Air Reserve Base, Calif. The importance of that is learning how to develop a balanced lifestyle. Instead of denying change or fighting against it, learn to adapt to it,” he said. “Be flexible and find new ways to overcome.” “Resiliency is defined as the ability to bounce back from life challenges and recover in a positive way.

The Air Force developed a Comprehensive Airman Fitness Program around the concept of resiliency,” said Pavone. “The importance of being resilient is in learning how to develop a balanced lifestyle between our mind, body (physical), social, and spiritual domains. Resiliency requires us to be open to new ways, and instead of denying change or fighting against situations we cannot control, we can learn to adapt to it,” he said. “Be flexible and find new ways, positive ways, to overcome these challenges.”

There are so many issues going on as a result of lifestyle changes since COVID-19 arrived and no one is exempt from them, Pavone said. With a ripple effect on health, socioeconomics, and day-to-day life, people react in various ways.

“Because we have been dealing with it for almost a year, some have become immune, some are in a state of heightened anxiety or fear,” Pavone said. “Others are in a state of denial, thinking this will go away or it’s not that serious, (but) Denial is a reaction to overload,” he said. “Going through issues can actually help us gain strength and grow in ways we were not aware of before if we are resilient.”

You do not have to go through these issues alone. Mental fatigue is real and most have experienced it or are experiencing it as a result of ongoing COVID restrictions. The key is to recognize those mental fatigue issues.

COVID mental fatigue symptoms may be small or large, and others may recognize them before we do. According to the Centers for Disease Control and the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) websites, some symptoms we may experience are:

• Worrying about our health and that of our loved ones

• Changes in our eating and sleeping patterns

• Unwanted weight gain/loss, due to irregular eating patterns

• Difficulty concentrating

• Chronic health conditions, to include worsening mental health

• Loss of interest in things that once brought us joy

• Inability to perform daily functions

All of these issues and more have affected Team March members according to Chief Master Sgt. Octavio Ortiz, 452 AMW Command Chief.

People joined the military to be a part of something bigger than themselves. Not being able to see each other in person takes a toll, Ortiz said.

“We have found ways to connect with family and co-workers through online video platforms, and although we may be experiencing fatigue, this has been very effective in communicating with our force, support systems, and connecting with our loved ones,” Ortiz said.

So, how do you bounce back when you are tired of it all? There are many ways to combat mental fatigue Ortiz said. You just have to get creative and plan ahead.

“In my family, we rely on friends (Wingmen), family, and faith in a higher power,” Ortiz said. “My wife is a teacher, and although she is currently teaching virtually, she still maintains a meticulous schedule for everything, even meals and outside activities with the kids. It’s amazing to see how the schedule keeps them going mentally because they always have something to look forward to.”

What about the mission? Many Team March members have been telecommuting for months. If necessary, they will need to decide whether to stay home with kids or come into their offices.

“It’s important that (senior) leadership consider all mitigating factors to avoid degradation in mission, provide a mission-ready force and take care of Airmen and their families,” Ortiz said.

“The commander gives her (group/squadron) commanders space to make those decisions for their members, and that’s good.”

Because of the nature of her job, Staff Sgt. Vikki Garcia, controller, 452nd AMW Command Post, must report to the base for work. But that environment has changed. Cleaning is part of the routine. They are now on staggered shifts. The overlap allows one person to clean and sanitize the area while the other continues the mission.

“The worst part of it is I’m getting used to the idea that this is the new norm because (some) people are not taking proper precautions,” Garcia said. “This isn’t going to go away any time soon.

When we practice resiliency techniques, we begin to establish a routine and get back on track with our mental health. The NIMH provides some healthy coping methods to increase our resiliency below:

• Those with pre-existing mental health conditions should continue with their treatments and be aware of new symptoms that arise.

• Take breaks from the news and social media.

• Keep in contact with loved ones, virtually, or in-person with social distancing and masks.

• Get enough sunlight, which increases serotonin and results in more positive moods. Increased serotonin from sunlight is also converted into melatonin at night which aids in restful sleep.

• Keep active. Go for a hike, bike ride, exercise inside or outdoors.

• Establish a relaxing sleep schedule, which aids in getting adequate sleep.

• Eat healthily. Use this extra time at home to prepare healthy meals for you and your family. Make it a family thing and get the children involved.

• Set goals. Setting immediate and long-term goals will help keep you on track.

• Keep a journal.

Reach out to friends, family, and coworkers whom you trust when you feel alone. Know when you need more help. Do not be afraid to ask for professional help if things become overwhelming.

Ortiz said it is important to look at the glass half full, to choose a positive attitude in how you see and project things.

“Work is the opportunity for us to connect and network through our electronic media,” he said. “Our wing participation for professional development has tripled by that technology.”

Even the Team March Key Spouse Facebook page has hosted three meetings with base leadership and held several, virtual events for family members.

“We have to communicate, be able to vent to each other about our current circumstances,” said Garcia. “It’s good to have a shoulder to lean on.”

Be self-aware, but also be that shoulder for someone else. Be a good Wingman. Practice mental resiliency by recognizing those COVID mental fatigue symptoms in yourself and others. We may experience and react to stress differently, but COVID affects each of us. By implementing healthy coping mechanisms, we all are more resilient.

“I heard the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force once say to use the resources we have available through our military and civilian communities, that we don’t need anymore, we need people to use what we already have,” Ortiz said. “Make that phone call.”

Resources that are available include www.militaryOneSource.com, 800-342-9647. They are available 24/7, 365 to help you.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact