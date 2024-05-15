Defense Logistics Agency

Foster Fuels,* Brookneal, Virginia (SPE605-24-D-4002, $442,052,621); and La Casa Del Comionero,* Caguas, Puerto Rico (SPE605-24-D-4003, $52,060,709), have each been awarded a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract under solicitation SPE605-23-R-0208 for various types of fuel. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. These are five-year contracts with one one-month option period. Locations of performance are throughout the continental U.S. and territories, with a May 31, 2029, performance completion date. Using customer is Federal Emergency Management Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

ALFAB Inc., Enterprise, Alabama, has been awarded a maximum $59,200,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for aluminum matting landing mats. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a two-year base contract with three one-year option periods. The ordering period end date is May 15, 2026. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8E5-24-D-0001).

Navy

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $79,068,833 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001924C0031). This contract procures diminishing manufacturing sources parts required for the production and sustainment in of the F-35 aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $32,110,897; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,686,057; non-U.S. DoD participant funds in the amount of $10,920,937; and FMS customer funds in the amount of $14,702,480, will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Army

Overwatch Amoroso LLC,* Orange, California, was awarded a $22,537,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct an engineering and logistics building. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in French Camp, California, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 1, 2025. Fiscal 2024 U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Construction Interagency and International Support funds in the amount of $22,537,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, California, is the contracting activity (W91238-24-C-0012).

McMillen Inc., Boise, Idaho, was awarded a $16,456,700 firm-fixed-price contract for lock chamber bulkhead recess for 110/stoplogs for Dardanelle Lock and Dam. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Russellville, Arkansas, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2024 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds in the amount of $16,456,700 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock, Arkansas, is the contracting activity (W9127S-24-F-0069).

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $10,108,775 modification (P00071) to contract W56HZV-22-C-0012 for Abrams system technical support. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of May 16, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds; and research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $10,108,775 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Dewatto Bay Services LLC,* Lilliwaup, Washington, was awarded a $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for repair, maintenance and repairs. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 15, 2029. 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, is the contracting activity (W911SA-24-D-2008).

Southern Dredging Co. Inc.,* Charleston, South Carolina, was awarded a $9,634,700 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Saint Marys, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of March 26, 2025. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $9,634,700 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (W912EP-24-C-0010).

Tetra Tech Inc., San Diego, California, was awarded a $9,303,649 firm-fixed-price contract for recurring maintenance and minor repairs services for petroleum facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 14, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W912DY-24-F-0049).

*Small Business