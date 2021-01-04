Lockheed Martin Aeronautics executive VP passes

Advertisement

Michele Evans, who was head of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics since 2018, died Jan. 1.

“The entire Lockheed Martin team was saddened to learn that Aeronautics Executive Vice President Michele Evans passed away on New Year’s Day,” said the company in a statement. “Throughout her career, Michele led some of the most important programs that ensure the security of our nation and its allies and help make our world a safer place. She embodied our company’s values in spirit and action every day – to do what’s right, respect others, and perform with excellence.

“Her example was an inspiration to those of us fortunate enough to have worked with her closely, and her leadership in the aerospace and defense industry will have a lasting impact for years to come,” the statement continued. “Our deepest sympathies go out to her family, the entire Lockheed Martin team, and everyone she touched in her remarkable life and career.”

With more than 34 years of experience in the defense and aerospace industry, Evans led a significant number of programs in support of the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps and Navy; as well as for commercial and international military customers. She most recently served as executive vice president of the Aeronautics business area for Lockheed Martin. She also was actively involved in Lockheed Martin’s diversity and inclusion initiatives, serving as the executive sponsor for the Women’s Impact Network.

Evans held positions of increasing responsibility during her career at Lockheed Martin. At the corporation’s Rotary and Mission Systems business area, she served as vice president and general manager of the Integrated Warfare Systems and Sensors line of business. While at RMS, she also served as vice president for C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and worked in the Undersea line of business. In addition, Michele was vice president for Business Development and Strategy for the Mission Systems and Training organization. Throughout her career, she was responsible for multiple platform programs including the A-10 weapons system as well as avionics programs on the C-130 and F-35. And she was the executive manager for multiple domestic and international campaign wins for Lockheed Martin.

Evans graduated magna cum laude from Clarkson University with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. She served on the boards of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and Girls Inc., and was a member of Clarkson’s Coulter School of Engineering Advisory Board.

She is survived by her husband David and two sons, Clark and Parker.

Aeronautics is a more than $20 billion enterprise employing approximately 25,000 people. The Aeronautics portfolio features fifth-generation tactical aircraft, air mobility, unmanned and intelligence/surveillance/reconnaissance platforms, including the F-35, F-22, F-16, C-130; as well as Advanced Development Programs at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works®.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact