Advertisement

Defense Logistics Agency

Atlantic Diving Supply Inc.,* doing business as ADS, Virginia Beach, Va., (SPE8EJ-21-D-0020); Federal Resources Supply Co.,* Stevensville, Md., (SPE8EJ-21-D-0021); Noble Supply Co., Inc.,* Rockland, Mass., (SPE8EJ-21-D-0022); SupplyCore Inc.,* Rockford, Ill., (SPE8EJ-21-D-0023); Tactical Survival Specialties Inc.,* Harrisonburg, Va., (SPE8EJ-21-D-0024); and W.S. Darley & Co.,* Itasca, Ill., (SPE8EJ-21-D-0025), are sharing a maximum $33,000,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE8EJ-18-R-0001 for the fifth generation Special Operations Equipment (SOE) Tailored Logistics Support (TLS) program. The scope of work under the SOE TLS program includes the total logistics support for the special operational equipment requirements of Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) customers to include military installations, federal agencies, and other authorized DLA customers located worldwide. This was a competitive acquisition with 29 offers received. These are two-year base contracts with four two-year option periods. Locations of performance are Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Illinois, with a Jan. 4, 2023, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.





U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., was awarded a $731,132,618 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only contract for engineering and technical services for Aegis in-service combat systems engineering, ship integration and test engineering, computer program maintenance, integrated logistics support and planning and in-country support for multiple international partners employing Aegis. This contract provides in-service lifetime support efforts, including engineering, technical and logistical support related to the maintenance and modernization of the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Aegis Combat System and Aegis weapon system equipment and computer programs. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $750,000,000. This contract involves FMS to Japan, Australia, Republic of Korea, Norway, Spain and Canada. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., (81 percent); Mount Laurel, N.J., (7 percent); Changwon, Republic of Korea (2 percent); Tokyo, Japan (1 percent); Maizuru, Japan (1 percent); Yokosuka, Japan (1 percent); Nagasaki, Japan (1 percent); Adelaide, Australia (1 percent); and various other locations less than one percent each (5 percenet), and is expected to be completed by December 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through December 2024. FMS (Canada); FMS (Japan); FMS (Australia); FMS (Republic of Korea); FMS (Norway); and FMS (Spain) funding in the amount of $113,612,854 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements); and 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4) (International Agreement). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-5119).



LTM Inc.,* Havelock, N.C., , is awarded a $124,083,257 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost contract to assist the Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) East Fleet Support Team with integration of Naval Aviation Enterprise (NAE) maintenance and supply functions, maintenance scheduling in accordance with NAE constructs, as well as provide logistics and technical support services. Work will be performed in Cherry Point, N.C., (85.94 percent); Richmond, Va., (3.63 percenet); San Diego, Calif., (3.63 percent); Norfolk, Va., (1.82 percent); Yuma, Ariz., (1.37 percent); Patuxent River, Md., (1.36 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (2.25 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The Commander, FRC Procurement Group, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N68520-21-D-0002).



Premier Scaffold Inc.,* Bakersfield, Calif., (N55236-21-D-0016); Vertical Horizon Marine LLC,* Santee, Calif., (N55236-21-D-0017); W. V. Construction Co.,* Jamul, Calif., (N55236-21-D-0018); and Leading Edge Scaffold Inc.,* Las Vegas, Nev., (N55236-21-D-0019), are each awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contracts with a five-year base period to accomplish commercial industrial services – scaffolding services. Work will be performed within a 50-mile radius of San Diego, California, for Southwest Regional Maintenance Center (SWRMC). These contracts have an overall maximum ceiling value of $31,028,750. These four companies will have an opportunity to compete for individual delivery orders. Work will be performed in San Diego County, Calif. These contracts have a five-year base ordering period and work is expected to be completed in January 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $40,000 ($10,000 for minimum guarantee per contract) will be obligated under each contract’s initial delivery order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov web site; six offers were received. The SWRMC, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $20,864,609 modification (P00008) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-19-C-0033. This modification adds new scope for integrated logistics support for 22 F/A-18E and six F/A-18F Super Hornets in support of the government of Kuwait. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., (86 percent); San Diego, Calif., (8 percenet); China Lake, Calif., (5 percent); and Fort Walton, Fla., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $20,864,609 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



SAFE Boats International LLC, Bremerton, Wash., was awarded a $19,969,119 not-to-exceed, firm-fixed-price, undefinitized contract action for long lead time material and associated pre-production and planning support for two MK VI patrol boats to be delivered to the government of Ukraine. Work will be performed in Rock Hill, S.C., (69 percent); Kent, Wash., (21 percent); Woodinville, Wash., (5 percent); Bellingham, Wash., (4 percent); and Seattle, Wash., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2020 Title 10 Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funding in the amount of $5,463,500 was obligated at award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

*Small business









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact