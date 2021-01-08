Advertisement

U.S. Army

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Md., was awarded a $68,290,284 modification (P00024) to contract W9124G-17-C-0005 to provide undergraduate initial entry rotary wing and selected graduate course flight training, simulator flight training and flight academics. Work will be performed at Fort Rucker, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 9, 2022. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $68,290,284 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., a Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $13,125,284 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00001) to previously awarded contract N00019-20-C-0052. This modification exercises an option to procure continued maintenance and sustainment operation support for Norway Italy Reprogramming Laboratory systems and consumables in support of the Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the governments of Norway and Italy. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Non-Department of Defense participant funds currently obligated on this contract in the amount of $4,214,678 will be realigned at the time of award to fund this effort, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



North Star Scientific Corp.,* Kapolei, Hawaii, is awarded a $9,557,740 firm-fixed-price order (N68335-21-F-0003) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N68335-19-G-0037. This order provides for the production and delivery of 42 high power amplifier (HPA) units (13 HPA units for E-2D crypto modernization and frequency remapping aircraft retrofits; 10 HPA units for E-2D Tactical Targeting Network Technology (TTNT) production aircraft, 10 HPA units for spares; five HPA units for system configuration set-11 E-2C aircraft,; and four HPA units for E-2D TTNT aircraft retrofits) under Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) topic N06-125 titled, “L-Band Solid-State High Power Amplifier for Airborne Platforms.” Additionally, this order provides engineering and engineering data support for HPA units kitting, installation and testing. Work will be performed in Kapolei, Hawaii (92.3 percent); and Carlsbad, Calif., (7.7 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,551,305; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,006,435 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity.



The Boeing Co., Seattle, Wash., is awarded an $8,756,417 modification (P00005) to cost-plus-fixed-fee order N00019-19-F-4058 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001. This modification exercises an option for contractor logistics support for the P-8A Poseidon in support of the government of the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Seattle, Wash., (60 percent); and Lossiemouth, Scotland (40 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $1,200,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

*Small business









