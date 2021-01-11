Advertisement

U.S. Navy

Alberici-Mortenson JV, St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $359,738,706 fixed-price-award-fee modification to exercise the first and second options under previously awarded contract N69450-20-C-0016 for design-bid-build recapitalization of the dry dock at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga. The work to be performed provides for concrete repairs in various locations throughout the dry dock; overhauling and repairing the steel caisson; and upgrading power distribution, chilled water and fire detection and alarm systems. The project will also repair corroded steel members of the dry dock superstructure, re-coat the entire superstructure and replace roof and wall panels. The project will remove one bridge crane and overhaul two other bridge cranes. The scope also includes rebuilding/replacing sluice gates and actuators, roller gate rails, flap valves and frames and all piping. This project will also upgrade control systems and electronic components and upgrade the auxiliary seawater system. This award increases the total cumulative value of the contract to $554,465,051. Work will be performed in Kings Bay, Ga., and is expected to be completed by October 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $359,738,706 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.



Atlantic Signal LLC,* Topeka, Kansas, is awarded a $45,128,388 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the purchase of up to a combined maximum quantity of 233,736 units inclusive of hearing enhancement devices, cables, push-to-talks, hygiene kits and helmet adapters. Work will be performed in Topeka, Kansas, and is expected to be complete by September 2025. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $9,999,420 will be obligated on the first delivery order immediately following contract award and funds will expire on March 19, 2021. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website, with seven offers received. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M67854-21-D-1809).



Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded $7,825,657 for a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-21-F-PF03) under previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00383-19-G-PF01 for the repair of 10 line items associated with the APY-10 radar system used in support of the P-8A aircraft. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Fla., (70 percent); and McKinney, Texas (30 percent). Work is expected to be completed by May 2023. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount of $7,825,657 will be obligated at time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One firm was solicited for this non-competitive requirement in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. The Naval Supply Systems Command, Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

M1 Support Services, Denton, Texas, has been awarded a $77,369,924 firm-fixed-price contract for the back-shop and flight-line maintenance of multiple aircraft types. Work will be performed at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2027, if all options are exercised. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $37,094,520 are being obligated at the time of award. The Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Langley-Eustis AFB, Va., is the contracting activity (FA4890-21-C-0002).



iGov Technologies Inc., Reston, Va., has been awarded a $30,906,705 firm-fixed-price modification (P00015) to contract FA8730-18-F-0061 to exercise options for Tactical Air Control Party – Mobile Communications System Block Two kits, training and support of the system. This modification provides for the exercise of an option for an additional quantity of 142 production kits, along with the associated training Lot Two and second generation anti-jam tactical ultra-high frequency radio for the NATO licenses Lot One and Lot Two being produced under the basic contract. Work will be performed at various locations across the U.S., and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2020 other procurement funds in the amount of $1,189,383; and fiscal 2021 other procurement funds in the amount of $29,717,322, are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $81,006,838. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity.





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Lockheed Martin Corp., Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, is being awarded a $58,905,062 modification (P00006) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR0011-20-C-0038 to exercise the contract line item number 0003 option for development of the integrated OpFires system. This includes risk reduction testing to achieve a system-level critical design maturity. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $18,505,167 will be obligated at the time of award. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas (57 percent); Huntsville, Ala., (11 percent); and Elkton, Md., (32 percent), with an estimated completion date of January 2022. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business









