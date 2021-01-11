Headlines – January 8, 2021

Advertisement

Pentagon begins process to purge Confederate names from military bases, property-

The Pentagon is moving forward to satisfy a congressional directive in the 2021 defense policy bill that will result in the renaming of at least 10 Army bases and possibly two Navy ships that honor the Confederacy.





Embraer defense executive: Will protectionism define the post-pandemic defense industry?-

While I’m writing this article, the world is facing the greatest global crisis of our generation. It is worth asking what a globalized world means after the COVID-19 pandemic, and mainly in the context of the defense industry.



Airbus executive: What will be most important this year?-

This year will show how much the commitments of European governments to a stronger and more autonomous defense capability are worth.



CEO of BAE Systems: Overcoming hardships for a better year-

Collaborative partnership with our customers has been essential to the defense industry’s ability to press ahead over the past year.



CEO of United Launch Alliance: The U.S. must stay ahead of China in space-

The new year will present many challenges for the global defense industry.



Saab to build underwater robots for French-British naval countermine program-

Swedish vendor Saab has received a contract to deliver underwater vehicles for blowing up sea mines to an Anglo-French program, the company announced Jan. 8.



UAE’s F-35 contracts expected to be signed before end of Trump administration-

A contract for the sale of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to the United Arab Emirates is likely to be inked before the end of the Trump administration, according to a top U.S. State Department official.





Army tries (again) to protect Stryker: Rafael or Rheinmetall?-

This year, the Army will fire live anti-tank warheads at two rival Active Protection Systems to assess how best to protect lightweight armored vehicles like its 8×8 Stryker.



U.S. Navy’s plans for robot ships are on the rocks-

After a bruising, year-long fight with Congress, part of the Navy’s plan to field unmanned ships appears to be on life support, making 2021 a crucial year for plotting a path forward.



Pentagon’s first demo of small counter-drone tech set for spring-

The first opportunity for industry to demonstrate technology for the Pentagon’s enduring counter-drone capability will take place in April, according to the two-star general in charge of the joint effort.



AFRL’s Golden Horde ‘swarms’ would increase fighter lethality-

The Air Force Research Laboratory’s prototype ‘swarming’ munitions failed to hit their targets in their first flight demo, but experts see the potential for networked, autonomous munitions to eventually equip America’s entire fighter fleet.





Veterans unemployment shows improvement amid negative reports on U.S. job market-

The jobless rate among U.S. veterans improved in December even as national employment numbers showed discouraging signs of sluggishness amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.









