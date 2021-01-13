Headlines – January 13, 2021

Advertisement

News

Active-duty troops who participated in the Capitol siege could face these penalties-

Active-duty military personnel can vote; join a political party or club; or donate to political organizations, as long as they do so as private citizens and not as representatives of the U.S. armed forces.

Pentagon to arm National Guard troops deploying to Capitol for inauguration-

The armed National Guard troops will be responsible for security around the Capitol building complex, officials said. About 15,000 Guard troops are expected to be deployed in the city.







Business

Four defense contractors among firms halting political donations after Capitol riots-

Defense contractors Northrop Grumman, Leidos, BAE Systems and Raytheon are among a growing number of companies that announced a pause on political donations to members of Congress following violent riots at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Lawsuit threatens $23B weapons sale to UAE-

A small, 2-year-old nonprofit think tank has taken a step that most advocacy organizations never dare try: It has sued the U.S. State Department to derail a $23 billion arms sale to the United Arab Emirates.

Hanwha-led team launches Redback vehicle for Australian Army competition-

Hanwha-led Team Redback officially launched its Redback infantry fighting vehicle on Jan. 12 ahead of delivering three for evaluation trials as part of a risk mitigation effort for the Australian Army.

Northrop will provide F-16 electronic warfare system-

Northrop Grumman announced an Air Force award to complete a project for the electronic warfare suite for the F-16 fighter jet.

Boeing nabs $1.7B for 12 KC-46A tankers-

Boeing received a $1.7 billion contract this week to build 12 KC-46A tanker aircraft for the Air Force.

BAE, Vertex announce deal to maintain Harrier II fleet-

BAE Systems and Vertex Aerospace announced Tuesday that they have signed a nine-year agreement to enhance availability of the U.S. Marine Corps’ AV-8B Harrier II fleet.







Defense

Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett to depart before inauguration-

Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett will resign from her post prior to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony next week, according to an announcement.

Navy wants to shed Aegis Ashore mission, but Army still hasn’t agreed to take it-

The chief of naval operation’s new call to focus on sea control and power projection could lead the service to shed other non-core missions the Navy conducts today, such as manning Aegis Ashore missile defense sites.







Veterans

Family of still-missing WWII Medal of Honor recipient asks DOD to stop using his name-

The descendants of World War II’s first Medal of Honor recipient are requesting the federal government remove the soldier’s name from all public buildings and installations, a move coming after what they call a decades-long “bureaucratic logjam” in bringing his remains home from the Philippines.

WWII Navy chaplain posthumously awarded Navy Cross for comforting fellow sailors in ‘shark infested waters’-

A Navy chaplain who helped comfort shipmates when the USS Indianapolis was torpedoed and sunk in “shark infested waters” during the last days of World War II was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross.

Army to review thousands of discharges of veterans who suffered from traumas-

The Army will review thousands of discharge records of veterans affected by military sexual trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder and other behavioral health conditions following a class-action lawsuit, the service announced Jan. 12.









