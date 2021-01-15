Advertisement

U.S. Navy

The MIL Corp., Bowie, Md., is awarded an $80,864,126 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for systems engineering services for assigned Global Radio Frequency Intelligence Networks related technologies and systems in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Webster Outlying Field Integrated Command, Control and Intel Division. Work will be performed in Saint Inigoes, Md., and is expected to be completed in April 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0010).



Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc., Huntsville, Ala., is awarded a $39,211,704 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-6402 to exercise options for the production of MK11 shallow water combat submersibles. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Foreign Military Sales (country name withheld per international agreement) funding in the amount of $39,211,704 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Co., Keyport, Wash., is awarded a $16,095,857 modification to previously-awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity requirements contract N61331-17-D-0001 to exercise options for maintenance and support for the AN/AQS-20 sonar mine detecting set. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, R.I., (65 percent); Keyport, Wash., (30 percent); and Panama City, Fla., (5 perce3nt), and is expected to be completed by January 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division, Panama City, Fla., is the contracting activity.



Agile-Bot II LLC,* Reston, Va., is awarded a $14,075,424 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for advanced cyber support services in support of the Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group. This one-year contract includes four one-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $72,996,224. All work will be performed in Quantico, Va. The period of performance of the base period is from Jan. 14, 2021, through Jan. 13, 2022. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through Jan. 13, 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $2,991,443 will be obligated at the time of award. This contract was competitively procured via request for proposal N66001-18-R-0011 published on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the NAVWAR e-Commerce Central website. Five offers were received and one was selected for award. The Naval Information Warfare Center, Pacific, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N66001-21-C-0043).





Missile Defense Agency

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Fort Wayne, Ind., is being awarded a firm-fixed-price prototype award with a total value of $121,634,954 through the Missile Defense Agency’s authority under 10 U.S. Code § 2371b. This prototype award was competitively solicited among awardees of the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor Phase IIa effort, which was competitively awarded as a Prototype Other Transaction pursuant to 10 U.S. Code § 2371b. Four proposals were received. Under this award, the performer will provide the Missile Defense Agency’s Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor program with an on-orbit prototype demonstration, culminating with launch and early orbit testing. The work will be performed in Fort Wayne, Ind., with an estimated completion date of July 14, 2023. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $25,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award. These funds will expire at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Missile Defense Agency, Schriever Air Force Base, Colo., is the contracting activity (HQ0857-20-9-0001).





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Raytheon Co., Integrated Defense Systems, Tewksbury, Mass., has been awarded a $17,949,424 modification (P00003) to previously awarded System of Systems Enhanced Small Unit (SESU) contract HR0011-20-C-0008. This modification brings the cumulative face value of the contract from $5,162,120 to $23,111,544. Work will be performed in Tewksbury, Mass., (39 percent); Tucson, Ariz., (36 percent); Woburn, Mass., (13 percent); and Clifton, N.J., (12 percent), with an estimated completion date of October 2022. Fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $2,000,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

