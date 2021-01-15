Headlines – January 15, 2021

Advertisement

News

Norquist to serve as acting defense secretary; acting service secretaries named-

David Norquist will serve as acting secretary of defense for the start of the Biden administration, Defense News has learned.



In waning days, Trump shakes up CENTCOM to increase Arab-Israeli efforts against Iran-

With just days left in his presidency and in a bid to solidify Arab-Israeli efforts against Iran before Joe Biden takes office, Donald Trump has shaken up the headquarters overseeing U.S. military operations in the Middle East and Southwest Asia.



Iran tests missiles under apparent watch of US Navy nuclear sub-

Iran fired cruise missiles Jan. 12 as part of a naval drill in the Gulf of Oman, state media reported, under surveillance of what appeared to be a U.S. nuclear submarine dispatched to the region amid heightened tensions between the countries.





Business

Indian government clears $6.5 billion deal for homemade Tejas fighter jets-

India on Jan. 13 cleared the country’s largest-ever indigenous defense deal worth $6.5 billion for the purchase of 83 LCA MK1A Tejas light combat aircraft.



L3Harris to build prototype satellite capable of tracking hypersonic weapons-

The Missile Defense Agency awarded L3Harris Technologies a $121 million contract to build a prototype satellite capable of tracking hypersonic weapons, the agency announced Jan. 14.



Thales UK secures Indian partner for selling its Starstreak air-defense missile-

The Northern Ireland arm of Thales UK has struck a partnering arrangement with Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) as part of its effort to secure a deal with the Indian military to purchase the British-developed Starstreak man-portable, air-defense system.



UK grows national F-35 support with LANCE contract-

The United Kingdom is growing the level of organic sustainment and support it is able to provide for its fleet of Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning combat aircraft.



U.S. Air Force downselects Northrop Grumman for F-16 electronic warfare suite-

The U.S. Air Force has downselected Northrop Grumman as the sole contractor to complete final project efforts to provide the electronic warfare suite for the service’s Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon fleet.



Romanian government approves Naval Strike Missile buy-

The Romanian government has approved and sent to the parliament a draft bill that will allow the country to buy Naval Strike Missile coastal defense systems through a foreign military sales (FMS) procedure.





Defense

Pentagon’s weapons tester gives update on Navy’s new long-range anti-ship missile-

The U.S. Navy’s new Long Range Anti-Ship Missile must go through more rigorous and realistic testing, according to the 2020 annual report from the director of operational test and evaluation.



Hypersonics, unmanned ship teaming ahead for Zumwalt destroyer-

The Navy plans to install hypersonic missiles on its troublesome Zumwalt destroyers, after Congress gave them the green light to start studying the move in the 2021 budget.



Roper hints NGAD could replace F-35; Why? Life-cycle costs-

The F-35 fighter jets exorbitant life-cycle costs means the Air Force cannot afford to buy as many aircraft as it needs to fight and win a war today, which makes the Next-Generation Air Dominance program all the more important, says outgoing Air Force acquisition czar Will Roper.





Veterans

Army to review more than 3,500 ‘bad paper’ discharges for post-9/11 vets-

The U.S. Army plans to review all other-than-honorable discharges given between April 17, 2011, and Nov. 17, 2020, to soldiers who were diagnosed or had symptoms of a mental health condition or brain injury.









