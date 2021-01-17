DOD releases Industrial Capabilities Report

Advertisement

The Department of Defense released the Fiscal Year 2020 Industrial Capabilities Report Jan. 14, 2021.

The fiscal Industrial Capabilities Report transcribes the defense department’s priority industrial base risks and vulnerabilities; major developments and impacts of the coronavirus pandemic; and industrial base investments and initiatives executed in the previous fiscal year. The report promotes a strategy for a robust, resilient, secure, and innovative industrial base, which will require a substantial commitment of capital investment and resources, and continuation of the reforms undertaken in the past several years.

The full report can be viewed at https://media.defense.gov/2021/Jan/14/2002565311/-1/-1/0/FY20-INDUSTRIAL-CAPABILITIES-REPORT.PDF











DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact