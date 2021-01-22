Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

Northrop Grumman, San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a $3,600,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) operations, sustainment and support. This contract provides for research, development, test, and evaluation, integration and operations and sustainment for existing and future payloads contained in or connected to the BACN system and associated ground stations or controls, ancillary equipment, support equipment and system integration laboratories. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and overseas locations, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 24, 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $23,673,035 are being obligated with the initial task order, FA8726-21-F-0023, at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8726-21-D-0001).





U.S. Navy

Conflict Kinetics Corp., Sterling, Va., is awarded a $28,164,522 single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that will include terms and conditions for the placement of firm-fixed-price task orders for the procurement of Tactical Ocular Reaction Area™ (TORA™) small arms simulator support services to include on-site hardware; software and contracted information technology system security; air compressors; replacement equipment; and software modifications/software warranty as needed for all TORA™ simulators in support of Naval Expeditionary Combat Command within the continental U.S. and outside the continental U.S. locations. The contract will include a five-year ordering period with no options. The ordering period is expected to begin January 2021 and be completed by January 2026. Work will be performed in Williamsburg, Va., (15 percent); Virginia Beach, Va., (15 percent); Gulfport, Miss., (15 percent); San Diego, Calif., (15 percent); Port Hueneme, Calif., (15 percent); Newport, R.I., (7 percent); Jacksonville, Fla., (7 percent); Seal Beach, Calif., (7 percent); and Guam (4 percent). Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount and funds will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. One source was solicited for this non-competitive, sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, with one offer received. The Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center, Norfolk, Contracting Department, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N00189-21-D-0005).





Defense Logistics Agency

Woodward HRT Inc., Santa Clarita, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $9,662,562 firm-fixed-price contract for F-15 rotary vane assemblies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is California, with an Apr. 1, 2025 ordering period end date. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., (SPRTA1-20-C-0006).





U.S. Army

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Tullahoma, Tenn., was awarded a $9,238,191 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to support field, chamber, laboratory and range developmental and operational testing at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, and other locations. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 28, 2025. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $48,193 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army 418th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Hood, Texas, is the contracting activity (W91151-21-C-0006).

*Small business









