U.S. Air Force

The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Okla., has been awarded Option Year Four to its indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (FA8106-17-D-0002) via multiple task orders estimated at $123,114,183 for engineering support services (ESS). ESS Option Year Four exercise provides recurring and non-recurring engineering support services from The Boeing Co. in support of commercial derivative aircraft. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Okla., Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., Warner Robins AFB, Ga., and San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed Jan. 31, 2023. This contract is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $49,257,428 are obligated at time of award via task order FA8134-21-F-1000. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker AFB, Okla., is the contracting activity.





Missile Defense Agency

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Redondo Beach, Calif., is being awarded a firm-fixed-price prototype award with a total value of $155,030,206 through the Missile Defense Agency’s authority under 10 U.S. Code § 2371b. This prototype award was competitively solicited among awardees of the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor Phase IIA effort, which was competitively awarded as a prototype other transaction pursuant to 10 U.S. Code § 2371b. Four proposals were received. Under this award, the performer will provide the Missile Defense Agency’s Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor program with an on-orbit prototype demonstration, culminating with launch and early orbit testing. The work will be performed in Redondo Beach, Calif., with an estimated completion date of July 22, 2023. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $25,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award. These funds will expire at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Missile Defense Agency, Schriever Air Force Base, Colol., is the contracting activity (HQ0857-20-9-0003).





U.S. Army

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Taunton, Mass., was awarded a $24,922,524 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for system engineering and program management services for Product Manager Tactical Network – Mission Network and Tactical Network-Transport on the Move systems and equipment. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Taunton, Mass., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 22, 2022. Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $24,922,524 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W15P7T-21-F-0002).



General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Mich., was awarded a $21,428,678 modification (P00123) to contract W56HZV-17-C-0067 to exercise options hours for Abrams Systems technical support. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales funds; 2021 operation and maintenance (Army) funds; and 2021 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $21,428,678, were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



Sterling Shipyard LP,* Port Naches, Texas, was awarded an $8,980,400 firm-fixed-price contract for services to build, test, and deliver a new deck barge that will be paired with a government purchased crawler crane to form a crane barge. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Port Naches, Texas, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2022. Fiscal 2020 revolving funds in the amount of $8,980,400 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (W912BU-21-C-0014).





U.S. Navy

Transoceanic Cable Ship Co. LLC, Baltimore, Md., is awarded a modification to exercise and fund a 12-month option (P00036) in the amount of $37,772,390 under previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N32205-19-C-3506. The option will continue to provide one U.S. flagged cable ship CS Global Sentinel, which will be utilized to lay and repair cable for the Department of Defense worldwide. This contract includes a 12-month base period, two six-month option periods, two 12-month option periods and one 11-month option period. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed by Dec. 22, 2023. Operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,500,000 are obligated and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,928,565 are obligated and will expire at the end of fiscal 2023. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.



Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Ore., is awarded a $21,543,401 firm-fixed-price contract for a 76-calendar day shipyard availability. The work to be performed provides services for the regular overhaul availability and dry-docking of the fleet oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202). The contract also contains 11 unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative contract value to $24,031,506. Work will be performed in Portland, Ore., and is expected to be completed by May 2021. Fiscal 2021 working capital contract funds (Navy) in the amount of $21,543,401 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website, with one proposal received. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220521C4014).



Barnhart-Reese Construction Inc.,* San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $19,108,424 firm-fixed-price task order (N62473-21-F-4264) under previously-awarded multiple-award construction contract N62473-17-D-4635 for the design and construction of a new academic training building at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS), China Lake, Calif. The task order also contains three unexercised options and two planned modifications which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative task order value to $21,608,460. The work to be performed provides for the design and construction of P1924 – Academic Training Building project, which includes the demolition of the current building and construction of a new building. The facility will take over functions performed in the previous training facilities which were damaged by the July 2019 earthquakes. The buildings function as the training center for basic required trainings as well as training events for the science, technology and acquisition workforce. The facility will include computer laboratories, science laboratories, training and multi-configurable classroom spaces; rooms enabled with video teleconference capabilities, classified lecture spaces, and administrative and support areas at NAWS China Lake. The planned modifications, if issued, provide for collateral equipment that includes audio-visual equipment and furniture, fixtures and other equipment. Work will be performed in Ridgecrest, California, and is expected to be completed by April 2023. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,108,424 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $10,953,284 firm-fixed-price order (N00019-21-F-0207) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001. This order procures 16 refurbished harpoon capsules and four All-Up Round encapsulated harpoon missiles for the Navy. Work will be performed in Burnley, United Kingdom (70.84 percent); St. Charles, Mo., (27.9 percent); Seattle, Wash., (1.16 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (0.1 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,953,284 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

