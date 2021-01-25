Headlines – January 25, 2021

Advertisement

News

Thousands of Guard troops to stay in Washington as threats target lawmakers ahead of impeachment trial-

Federal law enforcement officials are examining a number of threats aimed at members of Congress as the second trial of former President Donald Trump nears, including ominous chatter about killing legislators or attacking them outside of the U.S. Capitol, a U.S. official told The Associated Press.



Navy SEAL sentenced to 10 years in choking death of Green Beret-

A SEAL Team 6 member who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the hazing death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar in 2017 was sentenced to 10 years of confinement and a dishonorable discharge, his lawyer confirmed Jan. 24.



U.S. Africa Command says one of its drones, an apparently armed Gray Eagle, malfunctioned in Niger-

An MQ-1C Gray Eagle drone, operated by U.S. Africa Command made an emergency landing near Agadez, Niger, on Jan. 23, a U.S. Africa Command spokesman told Military Times.





Business

Next F-35 contracts under negotiation, deal expected by late September-

The F-35 Joint Program Office, Lockheed Martin, and Pratt & Whitney are negotiating prices for the 15th through 17th lots of Lightning II fighters and engines, aiming for a deal by the end of September.



Northrop Grumman gets $3.6B for work on Air Force communications node-

The Defense Department announced a $3.6 billion contract with Northrop Grumman on Friday for support of the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node.





Defense

New SECDEF Lloyd Austin’s first foreign leader call went to NATO chief-

New Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s first overseas phone call after taking charge at the Pentagon went to the head of NATO — a sign of the Biden administration’s intention to repair and strengthen the trans-Atlantic alliance.



Biden to drop Trump’s military transgender ban-

President Joe Biden is set to issue an executive order to reverse a Pentagon policy that largely bars transgender individuals from joining the military, dumping a ban ordered by President Donald Trump in a tweet during his first year in office, a person briefed on the decision tells The Associated Press.



For wars of the future, Pentagon looks to distant past: the B-52-

After nearly two decades of waging counterinsurgency warfare in the Middle East and Afghanistan, the Defense Department has turned its focus to “great power competition,” its buzz phrase for a major shift in spending and programs to counter China and Russia.





Veterans

Biden signs executive order delaying VA debt collections-

President Joe Biden announced Jan. 22 that he was asking the Department of Veterans Affairs once again to delay collecting debts from veterans.









