U.S. Navy

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems, Nashua, N.H., is awarded an $81,348,624 firm-fixed-price modification (P00005) to previously awarded contract N00019-19-C-0001. This modification exercises an option to procure 1,512 radio frequency countermeasures for Lot 12 of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft in support of non-U.S. Department of Defense participants, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers and for the Navy. Work will be performed in Nashua, N.H., (74 percent); Landenberg, Penn., (7 percenet); Topsfield, Mass., (2.5 percent); Industry, Calif., (1.6 percent); Hamilton, N.J., (1.5 percenet); Carson, Calif., (1.3 percent); Dover, N.H., (1.1 percent); Londonderry, N.H., (1 percent); Chartley, Mass., (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (9 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2024. Fiscal 2021 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $27,761,832; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $26,040,168; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $15,925,392; and FMS funds in the amount of $11,621,232 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $64,121,341 modification (P00013) to firm-fixed-price order N00019-20-F-0571 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008. This modification exercises options for the procurement of Digital Channelized Receiver/Techniques Generator and Tuner Insertion program technology to upgrade F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft with Digital Tuner Insertion Program electronic warfare racks and high efficiency low voltage power supply. These upgrades will enable for future upgrades to Lot 15 Block 4 configuration, including Technical Refresh Three for the Air Force and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in June 2025. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $57,865,601; and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $6,255,740 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems, Marlborough, Mass., is awarded a $19,950,844 modification to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00039-16-C-0050 to produce, test and deliver fully integrated Navy Multiband Terminals (NMT). NMT is a multiband capable satellite communications terminal that provides protected and wideband communications. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $557,882,121. Work will be performed at Largo, Fla., (54 percent; South Deerfield, Mass., (25 percent); Stow, Mass., (13 percent); and Marlborough, Mass., (8 percent), with an expected completion date of May 2022. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,950,844 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This sole-source contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Sierra Nevada Corp., Sparks, Nev., has been awarded a $29,791,307 firm-fixed-price and cost-reimbursement-no-fee order modification (P00002) to contract FA8509-20-F-0014 for the MC-130J Airborne Mission Networking program low rate initial production. This order provides for the procurement of production kits, spares and weapon system trainer support. Work will be performed in Centennial, Colorado, and is expected to be completed Jan. 19, 2023. Fiscal 2021 U.S. Southern Command other procurement funds in the amount of $5,522,844; fiscal 2021 Air Force other procurement funds in the amount of $6,564,225; fiscal 2020 Air Force other procurement funds in the amount of $6,937,237; and fiscal 2019 other procurement funds in the amount of $10,767,001, are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity.



Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been awarded an estimated $27,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for KC-135 Aero-I satellite communications replacement. This contract provides to identify, develop, integrate and test a commercial off the shelf Iridium Satellite Communication system to replace the current C/KC-135 International Marine/Maritime Satellite system. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., and is expected to be completed July 31, 2026. This contract involves optional Foreign Military Sales to Turkey and France. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and seven offers received. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $3,800,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker AFB, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8105-21-D-0002).



AAR Allen Service Inc., doing business as AAR Aircraft Component, Garden City, N.Y., has been awarded a $9,188,386 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for F-16 accessory drive gearbox (ADG) and jet fuel starter (JFS) repairs. This contract provides for the repair of both ADG and JFS, which are utilized in the secondary power system of the F-16 C/D aircraft. Work will be performed in Garden City, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 26, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Defense working capital funds, a no year appropriation, in the amount of $1,498,440 are being obligated on the initial order. The Air Force Material Command, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8251-21-D-0005).





U.S. Army

Sikorsky Aircraft Cor., Stratford, Conn., was awarded a $26,009,930 modification (P00165) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0009 to exercise an option for two Army Black Hawk Exchange and Sales Team UH-60M aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $26,009,930 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

*Small business





Corporate Results

Boeing: Fourth quarter earnings snapshot

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $14.65 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $15.25 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.78 per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $15.3 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.26 billion.

Boeing shares have declined nearly 6 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 2.5 percent. The stock has dropped 36 percent in the last 12 months.



Lockheed Martin: Fourth quarter earnings snapshot

Lockheed Martin on Jan. 26 reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.79 billion.

The Bethesda, Md.,-based company said it had profit of $6.38 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $6.38 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $17.03 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.97 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.83 billion, or $24.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $65.4 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings in the range of $26 to $26.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $67.1 billion to $68.5 billion.

Lockheed shares have declined 3 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased nearly 3 percent. The stock has decreased 20 percent in the last 12 months.



General Dynamics: Fourth quarter earnings snapshot

General Dynamics Corp. Jan. 27 reported fourth-quarter net income of $1 billion.

The Reston, Va.,-based company said it had net income of $3.49 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.55 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $10.48 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.85 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.17 billion, or $11 per share. Revenue was reported as $37.92 billion.

General Dynamics shares have increased 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 2.5 percent. The stock has dropped 18 percent in the last 12 months.









