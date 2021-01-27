Headlines – January 27, 2021

Advertisement

News

Defense Secretary Austin to review Trump’s withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, Iraq-

The Pentagon’s new chief is expected to review troop levels in Afghanistan and Iraq in an effort to examine American strategy in two conflicts, following former President Donald Trump’s drawdown of forces there, according to defense officials.



U.S. airstrikes in Somalia continue at rapid pace even after force relocation-

Airstrikes targeting terrorists in Somalia have continued at a rapid pace since troops were relocated from the country earlier this month.





Business

Raytheon expects Biden to block $500M bomb sale to Saudi Arabia-

Yet industry executives believe foreign arms sales will remain a priority of the new administration.



Greece, France ink $3 billion contract for Rafale fighter jets-

The Greek and French defense ministers in Athens today witnessed the signature of the contract to buy 18 Rafale fighter aircraft after Greek parliamentarians approved the €2.5 billion ($3.04 billion) deal earlier this month.



British shell out seed funding for ‘loyal wingman’ combat drone-

A British initiative to develop an unmanned air vehicle known as a “loyal wingman” has received a boost with the announcement by the Ministry of Defence that a Spirit AeroSystems-led consortium is to build a full-scale test vehicle.



Here’s what we know about Turkey’s newly launched homemade frigate-

Turkey on Jan. 23 launched its first locally built frigate, the I-class TCG Istanbul, advancing a program that involves the production of four corvettes and four frigates.



MDA Agency picks 2 vendors for hypersonic weapon tracking sensor prototypes-

The Missile Defense Agency selected two companies to build prototype sensors capable of tracking hypersonic weapons from space.



Lockheed-Boeing team pitch Defiant X, its candidate for the Army’s long-range assault helo competition-

Lockheed Martin-owned Sikorsky and Boeing have pitched a tweaked version of the team’s coaxial technology demonstrator — the SB-1 Defiant — which it plans to submit for the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault (FLRAA) competition, according to the companies.





Defense

Pentagon to probe possible war crimes committed by troops downrange-

The Defense Department’s Inspector General’s Office wants to know what steps U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command are taking to “reduce potential law of war violations when conducting operations.”



Colorado delegation wants Biden to stop Space Command move to Alabama-

Colorado lawmakers want President Biden to take another look at the Trump administration’s “last-minute” decision earlier this month to move the new U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Ala.



U.S. exploring new bases in Saudi Arabia amid Iran tensions-

The U.S. military is exploring the possibility of using a Red Sea port in Saudi Arabia and an additional two airfields in the kingdom amid heightened tensions with Iran, the military said Jan. 26.



Creeping weight of Abrams tank concerns Pentagon’s chief weapons tester-</strong>

The Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 tank is heavier than previous iterations and that extra weight concerns the Pentagon’s chief weapons tester, but the Army’s program office told Defense News the newer version of the tank works like vehicles in the current fleet.



Navy sticks with LCS despite engine troubles; Lockheed races to make fixes-

Two of the Navy’s newest Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ships will sit in port for months while Lockheed Martin develops, tests and installs fixes to a major propulsion issue found on all 16 ships in the class.





Veterans

Agent Orange exposure doubles risk of developing dementia, study finds-

A new study of more than 300,000 Vietnam-era U.S. veterans has found that those who were exposed to Agent Orange are nearly twice as likely to develop dementia as those who were not.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact