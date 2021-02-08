Advertisement

U.S. Navy

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $478,605,019 firm-fixed-price modification (P00102) to a previously awarded contract (N0001914C0050). This modification exercises options for the procurement of five Lot Three low rate initial production Presidential Helicopters Replacement Program (VH-92A) aircraft, and associated interim contractor support, two cabin interior reconfiguration kits, support equipment, initial spares, and system parts replenishment. Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn. (50 percent); Coatesville, Penn., (36 percent); Owego, N.Y., (10 percent); Patuxent River, Md., (2 percent); Phoenix, Ariz., (1 percent); and Quantico, Va., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount $478,605,019 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded a $61,002,554 firm-fixed-price contract for 1,081 Underbody Armor Kit upgrade kits for the Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022. Fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 European reassurance initiative funds in the amount of $61,002,554 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-21-C-0084).



Dyncorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $42,000,000 modification (P00121) to contract W58RGZ-19-C-0025 for aviation maintenance services. Work will be performed in Afghanistan and Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $42,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

*Small business









