Headlines – February 10, 2021

News

Air war against ISIS holds lessons for future battles-

The five-year coalition air campaign to defeat the Islamic State group and roll back its territorial gains in Iraq and Syria saw a “complex and contested” airspace, overstretched enablers, depleted precision guidance munitions stockpiles and more intense bombing than seen for similar periods in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.



Taiwan says ties with U.S. military strong amid threats from China-

As the U.S. Navy asserts its presence in the South China Sea, Taiwan’s leader says its ties with Washington remain solid over the transition from the Trump to the Biden administration.



White House eyes ways to speed up visas for foreign interpreters stranded in war zones-

Since last summer, Daniel Elkins has seen a steady increase in the number of panicked messages from foreign translators working with U.S. forces deployed to overseas conflict zones.





Business

These three companies won contracts for DARPA’s new LongShot drone-

The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency wants to create an air-launched drone that carries its own smaller weapons, a concept that brings to mind a lethal Russian nesting doll packed with missiles.



Northrop CEO forecasts ‘more consolidation’ for defense sector-

The drive to rapidly develop defense technologies will spur more industry mergers and acquisition activity over the next two decades, and create new entrants in the realm of cyber and artificial intelligence, Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy Warden said Feb. 9.



U.S. Army begins ‘light tank’ soldier assessment without BAE Systems’ prototype-

U.S. Army soldiers are in the midst of a five-month assessment of two different ‘light tank’ prototypes – one version by BAE Systems and the other by General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) – but the former company has yet to deliver any of its vehicles, according to industry and the service.



Oshkosh announces production of its 10,000th JLTV-

Oshkosh Defense recently produced its 10,000th Joint Light Tactical Vehicle — more than half its orders for the vehicle — the company announced Feb. 9.



Boeing is refurbishing Harpoon Missiles for U.S. Navy submarines-

Boeing has begun work to return the Harpoon cruise missile to operational status in the U.S. Navy’s submarine force after a more than 20-year absence.





Defense

Lloyd Austin takes first steps to repair a battered Pentagon-

The new secretary has installed a slate of well-respected national security professionals who are working to restore order to the Pentagon’s policymaking process.



Pentagon says extremists ‘aggressively’ recruiting soon-to-be veterans-

The Pentagon is probing how extremist groups are recruiting new members among the military, making a particularly “aggressive” effort to attract members who are about the leave the service.



U.S. Army begins equipping first unit with hypersonic capability-

The U.S. Army expects to deliver — in a little more than 200 days from start to finish — the first hypersonic weapon capability to a unit, a service official said.



Air Force cuts back exhibition flights on new F-35 engine woes-

The Air Force F-35 jet team that performs at air shows around the world has had to scale back appearances this year. The problem: a growing shortage of engines because of longer repair periods, some due to previously unreported shortcomings with engine blade coatings.





Veterans

House Democrats aim to use coronavirus relief package to end GI Bill loophole-

Some House Democrats are hoping to terminate a GI Bill loophole that veteran advocates for years have said sets for-profit schools up to scam veterans and service members and use predatory tactics to recruit beneficiaries, according to a copy of the measure obtained by Stars and Stripes.



New VA secretary promises unity around work to reform veterans programs-

In his first message to veterans and department staff since his confirmation, Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough promised to base all of his decisions around “whether it increases veterans’ access to care and benefits and improves outcomes for them” as he takes on the task of reforming the massive federal bureaucracy.









