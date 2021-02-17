Northrop Grumman successfully conducted major milestone for GBSD program

Advertisement

Northrop Grumman successfully conducted its first major design review event for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent engineering and manufacturing development baseline in November 2020.

The next key milestone is the integrated baseline review.

The EMD baseline review is an assessment of the current technical baseline, which includes user requirements, program data and configuration elements, and is the first step in transitioning ownership of the allocated baseline to the government. The three-day event was held virtually with more than 100 people in attendance throughout Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Air Force. The team is currently on schedule to meet IBR, which sets the program’s performance measurement baseline.

“Achieving this milestone demonstrates our team’s commitment to deliver a safe, secure and reliable system to the U.S. Air Force on-schedule and on-budget,” said Steve Lunny, vice president, GBSD program, Northrop Grumman. “Our team is applying a digital engineering approach that will produce a modern strategic deterrent capability for our nation and its allies.”

Northrop Grumman was awarded the GBSD EMD contract in September 2020, to modernize the nation’s aging intercontinental ballistic missile system. The EMD phase includes full system design, qualification, test and evaluation, and nuclear certification. Upon successful completion of EMD, the Northrop Grumman team will begin producing and delivering a modern and fully integrated ICBM system to meet the Air Force’s schedule of initial operational capability by 2029.









