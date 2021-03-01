Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

General Dynamics Once Source LLC, Falls Church, Va., (FA8240-21-D-3501); ManTech Advanced Systems International Inc., Herndon, Va., (FA8240-21-D-3601); and Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Va., (FA8240-21-D-3701), were awarded a ceiling $4,445,000,000 multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Air Force Special Access Program security support services effort. This contract provides for assistance of the AF cognizant security authority in oversight of enhanced national security objectives supporting AF SAP interests. A large majority of the work will be performed in the National Capital Region and is expected to be completed March 9, 2031. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds; and fiscal 2021 other procurement funds will be used with no funds being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Text Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.

InDyne Inc., Sterling, Va., has been awarded a $52,552,505 modification (P00090) to contract FA2517-18-C-8000 for Solid State Phased Array Radar Systems (SSPARS). The contract modification is for the management, operation, maintenance and logistical support of SSPARS. Work will be performed at Beale Air Force Base, Calif.; Cape Cod Air Force Station, Mass.; Clear AFS, Alaska; Thule Air Base, Greenland; and Royal Air Force Fylingdales, United Kingdom, and is expected to be completed April 30, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $152,122,325. The 21st Contracting Squadron, Peterson AFB, Colo., is the contracting activity.

Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colo., has been awarded a $37,204,978 fixed-price with economic price adjustment, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable modification (P00102) to contract FA5641-15-C-0001 for base operation and maintenance services at Incirlik Air Base (AB), Turkey; Izmir Air Station, Turkey; Ankara, Turkey; and Moron AB, Spain, and work is expected to be completed April 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,637,786 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $694,549,719. Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Ramstein AB, Germany, is the contracting activity.

CAE USA-Mission Solutions Inc., Tampa, Fla., has been awarded a $10,805,962 firm-fixed-price modification (P00037) to contract FA4890-17-C-0006 for the F-15E, F-16 and F-22A contract aircrew training and courseware development contract. The modification is for exercising Option Year Four. Work will be performed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.; Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C.; Shaw AFB, S.C.; Tyndall AFB, Fla.; Nellis AFB, Nev.; Hill AFB, Utah; and Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, and is expected to be completed March 31, 2022. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $49,674,064. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the full amount will be obligated at the time of award. Acquisition Management and Integration Center, JB Langley-Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Okla., has been awarded a $10,129,437 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the installation of the communications network upgrade modification on 31 E-3 airborne warning and control system aircraft. Work will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., and is expected to be completed May 31, 2024. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,171,163; and fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $4,180,529, are obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom AFB, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8730-21-C-0004).





U.S. Army

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Conn., was awarded a $53,869,392 modification (P00178) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0009 for four UH-60M aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022. Fiscal 2010 special funds in the amount of $53,869,392 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala.,, is the contracting activity.



L-3 Fuzing and Ordnance Systems Inc., Cincinnati, Ohio, was awarded a $25,153,211 modification (P00020) to contract W15QKN-17-C-0024 to purchase M734A1 multi-option fuze for mortars and Option VI M783 point detonating/delay fuzes. Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2023. Fiscal 2020 Afghan Security Forces funds; fiscal 2020 special defense acquisition funds; and fiscal 2021 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $25,153,211 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a $18,662,845 modification (P00037) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0059 for support services for the Javelin Weapon System. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army and Foreign Military Sales (Australia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Indonesia, Ireland, Jordan, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Taiwan, Turkey and Ukraine) funds in the amount of $18,662,845 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Camgian Microsystems Corp., Starkville, Mississippi, was awarded an $8,933,496 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for artificial intelligence enabled sensor networks. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Starkville, Miss., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 25, 2023. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $8,933,496 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W909MY-21-C-0023).



Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded an $8,351,583 modification (P00063) to contract W31P4Q-18-C-0049 for procurement of tooling to support production of alternate warheads. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 1, 2022. Fiscal 2020 Army procurement appropriation funds in the amount of $8,351,583 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Navy

Bell-Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $309,584,074 modification (P00038) to previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-17-C-0015 for the production and delivery of four CMV-22B variation in quantity aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent); Ridley Park, Penn., (15 percent); Amarillo, Texas (13 percent); Red Oak, Texas (3 percent); East Aurora, N.Y., (3 percent); Park City, Utah (2 percent); McKinney, Texas (1 percent); Endicott, N.Y., (1 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (28 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2025. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $309,584,074 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Austal USA, Mobile, Ala., is awarded a $235,000,000 fixed-priced-incentive firm-target undefinitized contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-2227 for the detail design and construction of Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) 15. Work performed is for the detail design and construction of EPF 15. The EPF class provides high speed, shallow draft transportation capability to support the intra-theater maneuver of personnel, supplies and equipment for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Army. Work will be performed in Mobile, Ala., (63 percent); Fairfax, Va., (10 percent); Novi, Mich., (10 percent); Houston, Texas (3 percent); Slidell, La., (2 percent); Franklin, Mass., (2 percent); Rhinelander, Wisc., (2 percent); Chesapeake, Va., (1 percent); with other efforts performed at various locations throughout the U.S. (4 percent); and various locations outside the U.S. (3 percent). Work is expected to complete by March 2024. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $60,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Cambridge, Mass., is awarded a $207,518,080 cost-plus-incentive fee contract (N00030-21-C-0008) for production of Trident II (D5) Strategic Weapon System MK6 Guidance Equivalent Units. Work will be performed in Cambridge, Mass., (30.5 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (20.6 percent); Pittsfield, Mass., (43.25 percent); and McKinney, Texas (5.7 percent). This work is expected to be completed July 30, 2025. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $204,283,080; and United Kingdom funds in the amount of $3,235,000 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and (4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Pascagoula, Miss., is awarded an $80,245,393 not-to-exceed undefinitized contract action for long lead time material (LLTM) in support of one Amphibious Assault Ship (General Purpose) Replacement (LHA(R)) Flight 1 Ship (LHA 9). This action will be the fourth increment of LLTM awarded to Huntington Ingalls Industries under contract N00024-20-C-2437. Work to be performed is the procurement of Long Lead Time Material for LHA 9, the fourth Amphibious Assault Ship Replacement (LHA(R)) America Class and the second LHA(R) Flight 1 variant. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Miss., (53 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (28 percent); Walpole, Mass., (10 percent); Garden Grove, Calif., (4 percent); Warminster, Penn., (4 percent); and Bellflower, Calif., (less than 1 percent). Work is expected to be completed by February 2024. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $60,184,044 will be obligated at award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The obligation amount represents 75 percent of the not-to-exceed price, in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement 217.7404-4 limitations on obligations. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), this contract was not competitively procured; only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-2437).



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Chandler, Ariz., is awarded a $55,466,406 modification (P00001) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00019-21-C-0005. This modification exercises an option to procure 18 Lot 15 full rate production GQM-163A Coyote Supersonic Sea Skimming Targets (14 for the Navy; three for the Missile Defense Agency; and one for the government of Japan) in support of developmental, operational test and evaluation of major combat weapon systems. Additionally, this contract procures associated technical and administrative data in support of full rate production Lot 15 deliveries. Work will be performed in Camden, Ark., (43 percent); Chandler, Ariz., (35 percent); Vergennes, Vt., (8 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (4 percent); Oconomowoc, Wisc., (4 percent); Lancaster, Penn., (4 percent), and various locations within the continental U.S. (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $43,140,538; fiscal 2021 working capital (defense) funds in the amount of $9,244,401; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $3,081,467 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Syracuse, N.Y., is awarded a $46,988,174 cost-plus, incentive-fee delivery order to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00024-19-D-6200 for the procurement of submarine modernization kits, equipment and installation. This delivery order includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this delivery order to $174,181,916. Work will be performed in Syracuse, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by July 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through August 2025. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $46,988,174 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Pascagoula, Miss., is awarded a $36,947,659 cost-plus-fixed fee contract for life cycle engineering and support for the LPD-17 class Amphibious Transport Dock Ship program. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $213,922,729. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Miss., (95 percent); and Norfolk, Va., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2022. If all options are exercised, work will continue through December 2025. Fiscal 2016 (46.94 percent); 2021 (37.46 percent); and 2017 (15.60 percent), shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the combined amount of $20,914,021 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1) and Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1; only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-2443).



Raytheon Co., Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $32,853,210 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Autonomous Swarm/Strike – Loitering Munitions. This contract provides for work on the Coyote Block 3 (CB3) Autonomous Strike—a rapid capability effort to achieve operational launch capability from unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and an unmanned underwater vessel (UUV). The intended concept of operations (CONOP) and tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) are to provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and precision strike capability from maritime platforms. Additionally, the High Volume Long Range Precision Strike (HVLRPS) from USVs and Fires (HVLRPF) from UUVs demonstrations will leverage prior efforts including the Innovative Naval Prototype (INP) and progress on the Mobile Precision Attack Vehicle (MoPAV). Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., with an expected completion date of Feb. 26, 2024. The total cumulative value of this contract, including a one-year base period and twelve option periods, is $32,853,210. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,500,000 are obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-20-S-B001, “Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science & Technology.” Since proposals are received throughout the year under the Long Range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-21-C-1009).



The Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded a $32,799,030 modification (P00001) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00019-21-C-0004. This modification exercises an option to procure 11 APY-10 radar system production kits for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft for the Navy and the government of Australia. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas (72 percent); Andover, Mass., (7 percent); Dallas, Texas (6 percent); Torrance, Calif., (5 percent); Woodland Park, N.J., (4 percent); Black Mountain, N.C., (2 percent); Etobicoke, Ontario (2 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (1 percent); and Simsbury, Conn., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2025. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $26,835,570; and foreign cooperative project funds in the amount of $5,963,460 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Gravois Aluminum Boats LLC,* doing business as Metal Shark Boats, Jeanerette, La., is awarded a $18,629,151 firm-fixed-price delivery order to previously awarded contract N00024-17-D-2209 for construction, shipping and item unique item identification and documentation of ten 40-foot patrol boats. Work will be performed in Jeanerette, Louisiana, and is expected to be completed by December, 2025. Fiscal 2021 overseas contingency operations funding in the amount of $13,040,406 (70 percent); and 2021 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $5,588,745 (30 percent), are being obligated at delivery order and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Gulf Coast, Pascagoula, Miss., is the contracting activity.

Bell Textron, Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $16,180,304 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-21-F-0794) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0012. This order provides non-recurring engineering for the attack helicopter, AH-Z and utility helicopter, UH-1. Tailboom redesign and fatigue testing in support of the Marine Corps H-1 Program. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in May 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,087,925 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

General Electric Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, is awarded a $15,055,043 firm-fixed-price, basic ordering agreement order for the procurement of two complete LM2500 Single Shank Turbine High Pressure Turbine kits and three complete LM2500 Paired Blade Turbine HPT kits. Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by April 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the total amount of $15,055,043 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was not competitively procured via beta.SAM.gov in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1); only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N64498-21-F-4070).

Walashek Industrial & Marine Inc.,* National City, Calif., is awarded a $15,002,459 firm-fixed-price contract for the Landing Craft, Air Cushion Extended Service Life Extension program. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $83,782,931. Walashek is contracted to provide three Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) Extended Service Life Extension program (E-SLEP) availabilities by September 2023, with options for up to fifteen additional LCAC E-SLEP availabilities, if exercised, by April 2028. This will extend the service life of an LCAC, sustain craft capability, repair corrosion damage and reduce life cycle cost by improving reliability and maintainability by repairing the buoyancy box, installing a new skirt, repair/refurbishing machinery, electrical systems, electronics and piping systems as well as accomplishing selected craft alterations. Work will be performed at Camp Pendleton, Calif., and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $15,002,459 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with one offer received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-2427).



DRS Laurel Technologies, Johnstown, Penn., is awarded a $13,957,338 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-5395 to exercise options for production of the AN/SPQ-9B radar systems and associated equipment. Work will be performed in Largo, Fla., and is expected to be completed by October 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,634,104 (69%); and 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,323,234 (31%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $9,632,905 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-5401. This modification exercises Guided Missile Frigate 63 (FFG-63) option contract line item number 0002 for fiscal year 2021 Navy Rolling Airframe Missile Mod 5 Guided Missile Launching System requirements and spares. Work will be performed in Ottobrunn, Germany, (46 percent); Tucson, Ariz., (13 percent); Louisville, Ky., (13 percent); St. Petersburg, Fla., (8 percent); Huntsville, Ala., (4 percent); Berryville, Ark., (2 percent); San Diego, Calif., (2 percent); Denison, Texas (2 percent); and various other U.S. locations, each less than 1 percent (10 percent combined) and is expected to be completed by May 2023. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,632,905 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



The Boeing Co., Huntington Beach, Calif., is awarded a $7,864,000 cost plus incentive fee and cost plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00006) to previously awarded and announced contract N00030-21-C-6002 for the U.S. and United Kingdom to provide FY21/FY22 Trident II (D5) Inertial Navigation equipment technical engineering support services. Work will be performed at Huntington Beach, Calif., (63 percent); and Heath, Ohio (13 percent), along with Field Engineering conducted at Puget Sound, Wash., (4 percent); Heath, Ohio (4 percent); Mitchell Field, N.Y., (4 percent); Norfolk, Va., (4 percent); Kings Bay, Ga., (4 percent); Port Canaveral, Fla., (2 percent), and Faslane, Scotland (2 percent), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,864,000 will be obligated and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and (4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc. (BAE Systems), Nashua, N.H., was awarded a $10,667,891 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) research project. Work will be performed in Nashua, N.H.,0 (54 percent); Cambridge, Mass., (28 percent); Marion, Ill., (8 percent); Atlanta, Ga., (6 percent); and North Billerica, Mass., (4 percent), with an expected completion date of February 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $73,307 are being obligated at time of award. Additionally, fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,804,800 are being obligated at the time of award. This contract was a limited competitive acquisition in which four offers were received. DARPA, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR0011-21-C-0068).

*Small business

**Woman-owned small business

***Mandatory source









