Headlines – March 1, 2021

News

At pivotal moment in Afghanistan war, Biden weighs a dilemma about future of U.S. troop involvement-

America’s longest war is approaching a crossroads.



U.S. airstrike, first under Biden, kills Iran-backed militiaman — militia reserves ‘right to retaliate’-

A U.S. airstrike in Syria targeted facilities belonging to a powerful Iranian-backed Iraqi armed group, killing one fighter and wounding several others, an Iraqi militia official said Feb. 26, signaling the first military action undertaken by U.S. President Joe Biden.



Threat level raised for U.S. troops in Iraq; American contractors put on high alert-

The Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve has raised the threat level for U.S. service members in Iraq, while U.S. contractors at Balad Air Base were put on high alert fearing a response to U.S. airstrikes in Syria, two sources familiar with the move tell Fox News.





Business

Fincantieri to build two new German-design submarines for the Italian navy-

Italian state shipyard Fincantieri has signed a 1.35 billion euro ($1.63 billion) contract to build the first two of four planned U212 NFS submarines for the Italian navy.



Italy’s Leonardo to list DRS subsidiary on New York Stock Exchange-

Italian state-controlled defense company Leonardo has confirmed plans to list U.S. subsidiary DRS on the New York Stock Exchange.



Here’s everything we know about skunk works’ secretive ‘Speed Racer’ program-

The design is primarily intended to validate new digital engineering tools and techniques, but that could be just the beginning.





Defense

Air Force general worried U.S. won’t field sixth-gen fighter in time to beat China-

Since September, when the U.S. Air Force disclosed that it had flown a full-scale demonstrator of its future fighter, the defense community has been hungry for more details about the Next Generation Air Dominance program. And Air Force leaders have been loath to provide them.



A third of U.S. military personnel refuse Covid vaccine-

Reluctance to be vaccinated for Covid-19 is now rife in the US military, with about a third of troops on active duty or in the national guard refusing to be administered the vaccine.



Army’s Infantry Squad Vehicle undergoes tests at Arizona’s Yuma Proving Ground-

A new vehicle that the U.S. Army is acquiring to provide infantry soldiers with battlefield mobility is being tested in the Yuma Proving Ground’s harsh desert terrain in southwestern Arizona.



Eyeing China, CNO plans hypersonics, lasers on Zumwalt destroyers-

While the Navy’s modernization efforts lead the list of concerns Pentagon leadership is looking to tackle, the service’s top admiral is mapping a plan to get hypersonic missiles and lasers on ships as quickly as he can.



Navy conducts first at-sea F-35C engine power module replenishment-

The “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 and members of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2 successfully delivered an F-35C power module aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the U.S. Navy’s first, at-sea replenishment for this component, the ship reported in a Feb. 26 release.



Top U.S. Air Force general isn’t ready to buy E-7 Wedgetail just yet-

The U.S. Air Force’s top general wants to take a deliberative approach to replacing its aging E-3 airborne early warning and control planes.





Veterans

Adding high blood pressure to list of presumptive Agent Orange illnesses a key focus for lawmakers this year-

Senate lawmakers will make a push this year to add officially high blood pressure to the list of illnesses presumed to be caused by Agent Orange exposure during the Vietnam War, a move that could open disability payments to more than 160,000 veterans.



Coronavirus cases among VA patients reach four-month low-

Active coronavirus cases among Veterans Affairs patients reached a four-month low this week as department officials announced another large influx of virus vaccine doses headed to hospitals across the country.









