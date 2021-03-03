Advertisement

U.S. Army

Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, La., was awarded a $24,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to furnish all the equipment, materials, supplies, and manpower necessary to perform dredging of the Mobile Harbor Navigation Project. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 2, 2022. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-21-D-0033).





U.S. Navy

Northrop Grumman Mission Systems, Woodland Hills, Calif., is awarded a $9,120,770 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for the procurement and sustainment of inertial measurement units. Sustainment efforts include test, teardown and evaluation, failure analysis and repairs. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is expected to be completed by March 2026. This contract includes purchases for the government of Germany under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. FMS Germany funding in the amount of $239,430 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), this contract was not competitively procured (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity (N00164-21-D-JQ81).

*Small business









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact