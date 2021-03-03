U.S. Army
Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, La., was awarded a $24,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to furnish all the equipment, materials, supplies, and manpower necessary to perform dredging of the Mobile Harbor Navigation Project. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 2, 2022. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-21-D-0033).
U.S. Navy
Northrop Grumman Mission Systems, Woodland Hills, Calif., is awarded a $9,120,770 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for the procurement and sustainment of inertial measurement units. Sustainment efforts include test, teardown and evaluation, failure analysis and repairs. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is expected to be completed by March 2026. This contract includes purchases for the government of Germany under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. FMS Germany funding in the amount of $239,430 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), this contract was not competitively procured (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity (N00164-21-D-JQ81).
*Small business