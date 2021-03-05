Headlines – March 3, 2021

Advertisement

News

Biden called off strike on a second military target in Syria last week-

After 10 days of deliberations, President Biden had ordered the Pentagon to conduct airstrikes on two targets inside Syria Feb. 26 when an aide delivered an urgent warning about 30 minutes before the bombs were scheduled to fall.





Business

Virgin Galactic chairman cashes out entire personal stake in space tourism company-

The chairman of space tourism company Virgin Galactic, Chamath Palihapitiya, has sold his entire personal stake in the company for $211 million, according to a new regulatory filing with the SEC made public March 5 and first noticed by Bloomberg News.



Farnborough Air Show plans virtual expo to fill Paris void-

Organizers of Britain’s Farnborough International Airshow are planning a virtual expo later this year to fill the void left by a biennial event in Paris that was scrapped because of COVOD-19.



Lockheed successfully tests multiple-launch rocket system-

Lockheed Martin recently ran a successful test of its next-generation Extended-Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.





Defense

Key Republicans press Biden to hike defense budget 3 to 5 percent-

House Armed Services Committee Republicans have laid down a new marker in what’s expected to be a testy budget cycle, urging President Joe Biden to increase the defense budget by 3 to 5 percent, adjusted for inflation.



Space Force launches experimental research payload-

The U.S. Space Force launched an experimental research payload for the Air Force Research Laboratory, the Space and Missile Systems Center announced.





Veterans

New congressional investigation to examine the link between veterans and extremist groups-

The House Veterans’ Affairs Committee on Thursday launched an new investigation into the targeted recruitment of veterans by extremist organizations in the wake of the deadly attack on Congress earlier this year.



VA must balance growing use of private care, maintaining own facilities, secretary says-

The Department of Veterans Affairs saw an increase in patients receiving health care through its network of private providers at the start of fiscal 2020, a “significant uptake” the department is now reviewing, according to VA Secretary Denis McDonough.









