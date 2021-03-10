Contracts Briefs

Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

United Launch Services LLC, Centennial, Colo., has been awarded $224,290,000 in firm-fixed-price task orders under the National Security Space Launch Phase 2 contract. These task orders provide the basic launch services and mission integration for USSF-112 and USSF-87. Work will be performed in Centennial, Colo., and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Fiscal 2021 space procurement funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA8811-21-F-0011 and FA8811-21-F-0012).



Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Hawthorne, Calif., has been awarded two individual firm-fixed-price task orders totaling $159,721,445 under the National Security Space Launch Phase 2 contract. These task orders provide the basic launch services and mission integration for USSF-36 and NROL-69. Work will be performed in Hawthorne, Calif., Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Fiscal 2021 missile and space procurement funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA8811-21-F-0009 and FA8811-21-F-0010).





U.S. Army

HHI Corp.,* Ogden, Utah, was awarded a $22,229,812 firm-fixed-price contract to build a consolidated mission control center at Hill Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, with an estimated completion date of July 9, 2023. Fiscal 2021 military construction (Army) funds in the amount of $22,229,812 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-21-C-0013).





U.S. Navy

Network and Simulation Technologies Inc.,* Middletown, R.I., is awarded a $58,907,543 non-commercial, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that will include terms and conditions for the placement of firm-fixed-price task orders for support services for war-gaming, education and research in support of the Naval War College. The contract will include a five-year ordering period with no options. The ordering period is expected to begin April 2021, and be completed by April 2026. All work will be performed in Newport, R.I. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount and funds will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted on Navy Electronic Commerce Online and beta.SAM.gov as a service-disabled veteran-owned small business set-aside, with seven offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department, Philadelphia Office, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00189-21-D-Z018).



Eagle Systems Inc.,* California, Md., is awarded a $26,903,222 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides engineering, technical, administrative and program management support services, including support equipment test technology design and integration, support equipment test and evaluation, laboratory and facility operations and maintenance, integrated program teams engineering and technical assistance and modification/repair of support equipment end items/components. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., (75 percent); Lakehurst, N.J., (9 percent); Point Mugu, Calif., (3 percent); Oceana, Va., (3 percent), and various locations within the continental U.S. (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award and funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0013).



Lockheed Martin Aculight Corp., Bothell, Wash., is awarded a $20,141,872 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-5392 to exercise options for technical engineering services and sustainment labor for High Energy Laser and Integrated Optical-dazzler with surveillance system. Work will be performed in Bothell, Wash., (52 percent); Moorestown, N.J., (31 percent); Owego, N.Y., (9 percent); Marion, Mass., (3 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (3 percent); Manassas, Va., (1 percent); and various other locations totaling 1 percent and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,100,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a $15,326,863 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification under previously-awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N61331-18-D-0007 to exercise options for the development, integration, testing and evaluation of prototype systems into existing or emerging unmanned vehicles, unmanned weapons and unmanned weapons control systems related to mine warfare, amphibious warfare, surface warfare, diving and life support, coastal and underwater intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and other missions in the littoral and riverine environments. Work performance locations will be determined with each order and is expected to be completed by March 2023. No funding will be obligated at time of award. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division, Panama City, Fla., is the contracting activity.





Defense Logistics Agency

The San Antonio Refinery LLC,* San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $7,884,822 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for thermally stable aviation turbine fuel. This was a competitive acquisition with five responses received. This is a one-year base contract with three one-year option periods. Locations of performance are California and Texas, with a March 31, 2022, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency Energy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va., (SPE602-21-D-0477).

