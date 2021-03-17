Advertisement

U.S. Army

Ricardo Defense Inc., Troy, Mich., was awarded an $89,826,882 firm-fixed-price contract to procure anti-lock brake/electronic stability control retrofit kits for the High Mobility Multi-Purposed Wheeled Vehicle family of vehicles. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 11, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-21-D-0008).



AeroViroment Inc.,* Simi Valley, Calif., was awarded a $44,961,750 modification (P00007) to contract W31P4Q-20-C-0024 for the Switchblade Weapon System. Work will be performed in Simi Valley, Calif., with an estimated completion date of April 29, 2023. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (United Kingdom) funds; and fiscal 2020 missile procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $44,961,750 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Navy

Coastal Marine Services Inc.,* San Diego, Calif., (N55236-21-D-0025); and Thermcor Inc.,* Norfolk, Va., (N55236-21-D-0026), are awarded a combined $35,702,429 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract with a five-year base ordering period for commercial industrial services and hullboard lagging services on Navy ships and other Navy vessels from Naval Base San Diego to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. This contract provides management, administrative and production services, materials, tools, equipment, and required support to accomplish hullboard lagging services on board Navy ships and other government vessels. These two companies will have an opportunity to compete for individual delivery orders. Work will be performed in San Diego County, Calif., and is expected to be completed in March 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,000 per contract will be obligated at the time of initial delivery order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website and two offers were received. The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Phoenix International Holdings Inc., Largo, Md., is awarded a $20,000,000 cost-plus-award-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-14-D-4102 for worldwide undersea deep ocean search and recovery operations and associated services to support the Director of Ocean Engineering, Supervisor of Salvage and Diving. Work will be performed worldwide as individual task orders are assigned and is expected to be completed by September 2021. No funding will be obligated at the time of contract modification. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $9,788,692 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N61340-21-F-7002) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This order provides for modifications and updates to the CH-53K 2F243-1 Containerized Flight Training Device. Additionally, this order provides flight test data analysis required to update and validate the CH-53K flight model with available flight test data; produces materials focused on pilot and aircrew conversion courseware and maintainer conversion courseware; and trains the schoolhouse instructors at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Marine Unit, New River, North Carolina; and Marine Heavy Helicopter Training Squadron 302, in order to support initial operational capability. Work will be performed in New River, N.C., (28 percent); Chantilly, Va., (24 percent); Orlando, Fla., (24 percent); Shelton, Conn., (17 percent); and Binghamton, N.Y., (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,788,692 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.

*Small business









