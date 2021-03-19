Headlines – March 19, 2021

Advertisement

News

Biden weighs keeping US troops in Afghanistan until November-

Any delay in the American troop withdrawal likely would have to be negotiated with the Taliban under the terms of the U.S.-Taliban deal signed last year.



Russia hosts Afghan peace conference, hoping to boost talks ahead of May 1 deadline for US troop withdrawal-

Russia hosted a peace conference for Afghanistan on March 18, bringing together government representatives, the Taliban and international observers in a bid to help jump-start the country’s stalled peace process.



Blinken presses China on North Korea denuclearization-

Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed China March 18 to use its influence with North Korea to push Pyongyang toward denuclearization.





Business

Airbus execs tell French lawmakers they have no ‘Plan B‘ for FCAS-

Airbus executives said they see no viable ‚Plan B‘ for the embattled Future Combat Air System, as Eric Trappier, the CEO of fellow prime contractor Dassault, had suggested earlier this month.



L3Harris sees opportunities in Pentagon’s growing responsive space business-

As the Department of Defense puts more resources into responsive space architectures, L3Harris feels well positioned to compete for and win space system contracts.



The military has lots of stuff. The port can move it. A $15 million deal brings them together-

Hampton Roads is a military town. Hampton Roads is a port town. Why not combine the two?



Is augmented reality the future of dogfight training? This company thinks so-

A California-based company wants to prepare more Air Force fighter pilots to dogfight Chinese and Russian opponents by using artificial intelligence and augmented reality as antagonists while they’re actually flying in real-time training.





Defense

Pentagon looks to root out extremists aiming to recruit service members-

The U.S. military is focusing on identifying extremist organizations in the United States that are trying to recruit members from within the armed forces.



Estimated development costs for the F-35s modernization program increased by $1.9B in a year-

The estimated development costs for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter’s ongoing modernization program grew by $1.9 billion since 2019, and the effort is expected to extend through 2027, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a new March 18 report.



Navy’s vision for future fleet is blurry say seapower members Luria, Gallagher-

The Navy isn’t doing a great job of arguing for the service to expand to face the growing maritime threat from China, two members of the House Armed Services seapower and projection forces subcommittee said on March 18.



General details next step for US Army’s future attack recon helicopter-

The U.S. Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft program is heading into a major requirements review next month, during which service leaders will determine if industry designs are ready for a fly-off at the end of 2022, according to Maj. Gen. Wally Rugen, who is in charge of the Army’s future vertical lift development.



U.S. Navy’s new unmanned plan has ‘buzzwords, platitudes’ but few answers-

The U.S. Navy released March 16 its long-discussed Unmanned Campaign Plan, intended to map the road ahead for the service’s unmanned systems. But the plan is short on details and measurable goals, which left key national security leaders wondering if the service had anything else to share.



This is the F-36 Kingsnake: It could be the Air Force’s next fighter jet-

Meet the new, non-stealthy fighter that may replace the F-16.





Veterans

Nearly 70 years later, Korean War Marine veteran awarded Silver Star on his 89th birthday-

On Sept. 14, 1951, in Korea, Cpl. Salvatore Naimo was dug into a hill just north of the 38th parallel in an area called the punchbowl.



Coronavirus rates at VA medical centers fall to five-month low-

Active cases of coronavirus among Veterans Affairs patients hit a five-month low this week, continuing a steady decline since the pandemic’s peak earlier this year.









