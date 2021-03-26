Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

BAE Systems, Information & Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a ceiling $600,000,000 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable-no-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for F-16 support equipment (SE) items for multiple Foreign Military Sales (FMS) countries. The contract duration covers one five-year basic ordering period with one five-year option, totaling 10 years. This contract provides SE, SE spares for acquisition and sustainment, familiarization and engineering/technical support. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed March 24, 2031. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds for Bulgaria in the amount of $457,331 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8232-21-D-0004).



Peraton Inc., Herndon, Va., has been awarded a maximum $360,420,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Nuclear Safety Cross-Check Analysis (NSCCA) and Nuclear Safety Analysis and Technical Evaluation (NSATE) support. This contract provides for NSCCA and NSATE to manage intercontinental ballistic missile software safety risk. Work will be performed in Layton, Utah; and El Segundo, Calif., and is expected to be completed by March 2039. This award is a result of a sole-source acquisition. The first two task orders will use fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount $2,100,000; and fiscal 2021 missile procurement funds in the amount of $5,400,000 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8207-21-D-1001).





U.S. Army

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $175,533,621 modification (P00016) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0092 for Guided Missile and Launching Assembly Service Life Extension Program missiles. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of March 24, 2024. Fiscal 2020 Army procurement appropriations funds in the amount of $175,533,621 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Conn., was awarded a $94,278,532 modification (P00180) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0009 to support an option exercise of six Program Year 5, Lot 45 HH-60M aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn., with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $94,278,532 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Kratos-MSI, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, was awarded a $60,729,307 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract to support the Army Ground Aerial Target Control System, including software updating, cyber security inspections and installation of replacement parts. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 4, 2028. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (W900KK-21-D-0001).



NIC4 Inc., Tampa, Fla., was awarded an $11,611,032 firm-fixed-price contract for supplies and services to deliver network operations center equipment, software licenses and extended warranty coverage, and to provide installation services, support services and training for the government of Iraq. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Iraq, with an estimated completion date of March 26, 2024. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales (Iraq) funds in the amount of $11,611,032 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W91CRB-21-C-5007).





U.S. Navy

Sauer, Inc., Jacksonville, Fla., is awarded a $52,191,740 firm-fixed-price contract for Navy Munitions Command ordnance facilities recapitalization at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Va. The contract contains four unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase cumulative contract value to $76,104,740. The work to be performed provides for the construction of ordnance magazines. Site preparations include clearing, grading, fill and earth cover of the magazines. Site improvements include access roads, paved truck loading and unloading areas, exterior lighting, lightning protection, concrete loading ramps, and landscaping. Work will be performed in Yorktown, Va., and is expected to be completed by June 2023. Fiscal 2021 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $52,191,740 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with three proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-21-C-0028).



Synergy Electric Company Inc.,* Santee, Calif., is awarded a $19,465,544 firm-fixed-price task order N6247321F4370 under a multiple award construction contract for F-35C simulator electrical upgrades at the Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif. The work to be performed provides for the construction of a new metering station that will include a new transmission line and modification of an existing transmission line. Work will be performed in Lemoore, California, and is expected to be completed by March 2023. Fiscal 2021 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $19,465,544 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, Calif, is the contracting activity (N62473-19-D-2430).



Rockwell Collins Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $16,853,043 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0005) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0031). This order upgrades the E-6B Mercury mission computer from a 32-BIT to a 64-BIT Linux-based operating system, resulting in an increase to capability and reduced threat vulnerabilities. Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,853,043 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $11,870,281 modification (P00745) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001902C3002). This modification provides support for implementation, integration, testing, and accreditation of the F-35 in-a-box model, including required interfaces for use in the joint simulation environment. The support for model integration is required to fulfill operational test and evaluation goals and objectives to validate F-35 Block 3F capabilities for the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (50 percent); and Patuxent River, Md., (50 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $4,138,891; and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,958,499 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Custom Manufacturing & Engineering Inc.,* Pinellas Park, Florida, is awarded an $11,241,918 firm-fixed-price contract for manufacture, assembly, test, and delivery of Universal Canister Electronics Units and associated cables in support of the MK 57 Vertical Launch System. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $42,309,090. Work will be performed in Pinellas Park, Fla., and is expected to be completed by April 2022. If all options are exercised, work will continue through August 2025. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,241,918 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via beta.sam.gov, with five offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity (N63394-21-C-0006).



General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $9,639,600 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2120 for additional fiscal 2021 development studies, design efforts, and material for Virginia-class submarines. Work will be performed in Spring Grove, Illinois, and is expected to be completed by June 2023. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,672,818 (74 percent); and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,642,642 (26 percent), will be obligated at time of award. Funding in the amount of $1,642,642 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



CTI Environmental Inc.,* Long Beach, Calif., is awarded an $8,779,736 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for demolition and abatement services at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif.; and Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Detachment Fallbrook, Calif.. The maximum dollar value including the base period and four unexercised option periods is $8,779,736. The work to be performed includes labor, supervision, management, equipment, and materials necessary to perform demolition and abatement services for the facilities. Work will be performed at Camp Pendleton, Calif.; and Fallbrook, Calif., and is expected to be completed by April 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $2,000 will be obligated on an individual task order as a minimum guarantee and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with 11 proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-21-D-0602).



CH2M Hill Constructors Inc., Englewood, Colo., is awarded an $8,443,242 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification of task order N6945020F0077 for roof replacement under a multiple award construction contract for renovations at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla.. After award of this modification, the total task order value will be $44,241,392. The work to be performed provides for the construction, alteration, and repair of Building 633 in order to return the building to full operation. Work will be performed in Pensacola, Fla., and is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $8,443,292 are obligated on this modification and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N62470-19-D-8024).





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

CACI, Inc.- Federal, Florham Park, N.J., was awarded an $11,208,700 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency research project for the Wideband Secure and Protected Emitter and Receiver (WiSPER) program. The WiSPER program seeks to develop wideband secure and protected radio interface technologies for future radio frequency systems, and will enable next-generation secure tactical radios. Work will be performed in Florham Park, N.J., (81 percent); San Diego, Calif., (15 percent); and Boston, Mass., (4 percent), with an expected completion date of March 2025. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,000,000; and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $6,916,785 are being obligated at time of award. This contract is a competitive acquisition in which eight proposals were received in response to broad agency announcement HR001120S0030. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR0011-21-C-0053).

*Small business

** Mandatory source









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact