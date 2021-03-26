Headlines – March 26, 2021

Advertisement

News

Biden: U.S. troops likely not out of Afghanistan by May, but ‘can’t picture’ them there in 2022-

President Joe Biden on March 25 said he “can’t picture” having U.S. troops in Afghanistan next year, but added that meeting a May 1 deadline for withdrawing those troops is likely not going to happen.



House panel advances bill to repeal 2002 war authorization-

A House panel advanced a bill March 25 that would repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War.



Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicle that sank and killed 9 should never have left the ramp, slides into investigation show-

The Marine amphibious assault vehicle that sank off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, in July 2020, resulting in the deadliest AAV accident in Marine Corps history, should never have left the ramp, two slides from the investigation into the accident revealed.





Business

Agreement in hand, German-Norwegian submarine scheme awaits funding decision-

Germany, Norway and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems have agreed on technical and contractual details for their multibillion-dollar submarine program, readying the deal for a review by German appropriators in parliament.



Boeing’s defense unit dealt setback by Pentagon-

Loss in missile-killer contest comes just as plane maker is relying more on military revenues.



Italy’s Leonardo cancels plans for New York Stock Exchange-

Italian defense firm Leonardo has called off plans to list its U.S. subsidiary DRS on the New York Stock Exchange, citing “adverse market conditions.”



Bluestaq wins $280 million contract for space situational awareness library-

The General Services Administration awarded Bluestaq a $280 million contract to continue work on the U.S. Space Force’s library of space object data, the company announced March 23.



Czech Air Force orders missile warning systems for its Mi-17 helos-

Israel’s Bird Aerosystems will provide the Czech Air Force with missile warning technology for its Mi-17 helicopters, the company announced March 22.





Defense

Chief lays out Army role in the future fight across the globe-

The Army wants to be in both the front yard and backyard of every major adversary, inside its weapons ranges with nimble new platforms and units, acting as the pivot point and deciding force in any conflict in which the U.S. may be involved, from small skirmishes to large-scale combat.



Army, calling itself an ‘all-domain’ force, prioritizes long-range strike-

The Army’s new vision dubs it an “All-Domain” Army and envisions “expanding … into the maritime, air, space, and cyber domains” while seizing new roles in long-range strike and suppressing enemy air defense.



New Navy command to oversee unmanned ships as they work with fleet-

The Navy is preparing a first-of-its-kind operational command to test and develop concepts for its new generation of unmanned surface vessels, a major step in getting autonomous ships into the fleet.





Veterans

Remains of USS Oklahoma sailor identified nearly 80 years after Pearl Harbor attack-

About 80 years after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, a sailor who died during the attacks has had his remains identified.



VA will start vaccinating veterans, spouses, caregivers May 1-

The Department of Veterans Affairs will begin vaccinating an expanded population of veterans, spouses and caregivers May 1, the VA secretary said March 25.









