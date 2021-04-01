NAVAIR names NAVAIR 2020 Sailor of the Year

Advertisement

OS1 Ashley C. Clines, lead petty officer assigned to the range department of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 30, was named the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) 2020 Sailor of the Year during a virtual ceremony March 29, 2021.

Clines, representing Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, received the honor virtually at Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

Prior to her assignment at VX-30, Clines served as an Operations Specialist aboard USS Lassen (DDG 82) and USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53). She joined the Navy in 2011.

“Thank you for my God, Lord and Savior, my family, the board members that believed in me and gave me this opportunity, and my chain of command here at VX-30 which is absolutely phenomenal in pushing me, as well as my past and present leaders and the mentors that I have had that pushed me to get here, because, honestly, I would not be in this position if I did not have all of those people to support me,” Clines said.

Clines was one of three nominees selected for NAVAIR Sailor of the Year honors. AWFI Ryan Greer, assigned to VX-20 as the Command Career Counselor and representing NAWCAD, and AD1 David Schrum, representing NAVAIR Headquarters as a Safety Coordinator, were the other nominees.

From October 2019 to September 2020, Greer led a team of seven command career development members in enhancing the careers of 63 Sailors by completing 48 career development boards, 38 CY applications 13 career transition counseling sessions and 17 re-enlistments.

While serving as requirement advisory management group analyst lead for NAVAIR HQ, from October 2019 to March 2021, Schrum’s leadership facilitated three major aircraft software updates resulting in an 8 percent decrease in down aircraft and a projected savings of 25,000 manhours per year. His leadership was also the catalyst to successfully executing his duties as the Navy Urinalysis Program Coordinator and serving as the treasurer for the First Class Petty Officer Association.

“Across all of NAVAIR, there are almost 45,000 civilians … and for many of our civilians, the Sailors that they see on a day-to-day basis are how they interpret the Navy to be, and when they see you all, they come away with such a positive image of what the Navy can be and what the Navy is all about,” said Vice Adm. G. Dean Peters, presenting his comments during the virtual event. “It encourages them even more to apply their energy and their resources to making Naval Aviation the best that it can be.

“If you are the Sailor of the Year in your organization, that means that you are the best of the best; you have gone above and beyond. In our particular organization, that means that you have had to learn new skills in addition to what many of those in the Fleet would be graded against.

“I’m sorry that we can’t do this in person. It is a privilege for me to be able meet you all at these type of events and to formally recognize you. However, [doing the event virtually] takes nothing away from this incredible achievement.”

Clines will go on to compete for the Vice Chief of Naval Operations Shore Activities Sailor of the Year.

“Each of our Sailors here today is among the finest in our Navy,” said Command Master Chief for NAVAIR Todd Anselm. “They have not only met but exceeded all expectations set forth for First Class Petty Officers. They demand excellence and accuracy from themselves and the teams they lead. They set and maintain the highest of standards, executing the right things at the right time for the right reasons. They expertly train and mentor their Sailors and are visibly loyal to the Navy and the NAVAIR team. They understand that honor, courage and commitment are more than just words.”

“You have distinguished yourselves not only here today, but before all of your shipmates in your command and the Navy,” Anselm said. “We know you will continue to serve the Navy and your country with Honor, Courage, Commitment and Respect, and we all look forward to your continued success.”









