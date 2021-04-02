Advertisement

Defense Logistics Agency

Parker Hannifin Corp., Irvine, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $1,750,000,000 requirements contract for aircraft spare parts. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year base contract with one five-year option period. Locations of performance are California, Florida, Michigan, Massachusetts, Georgia, Ohio and South Carolina, with a March 31, 2026, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Va., (SPE4AX-21-D-9401).



Colorado Jet Center Inc., Colorado Springs, Colo., has been awarded a minimum $19,079,758 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract for fuel. This was a competitive acquisition with 66 responses received. This is a 42-month base contract with one six-month option period. Location of performance is Colorado, with a Sept. 30, 2024, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va., (SPE607-21-D-0017).





U.S. Special Operations Command

CACI Inc.-Federal, Chantilly, Va., was awarded a $372,853,235 maximum labor hour contract (H92402-21-C-0005) for joint geospatial analytic support services to U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). The contract will provide proficient and capable geospatial analysts experienced with the processing, exploitation and dissemination of traditional and non-traditional intelligence data. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $25,731,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The places of performance include Fayetteville, N.C., Newport News, Va., Alexandria, Va. and multiple other locations in the U.S. and overseas. This contract was awarded competitively in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulations Part 15 procedures. USSOCOM Headquarters, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Sterling Heights, Mich., was awarded a $15,601,662 modification (P00103) to contract W56HZV-15-C-A001 to replace AMPV T-157i track with T-161track. Work will be performed in York, Penn., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds; fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 European Reassurance Initiative, Defense funds; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $15,601,662 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary Mission Systems, Liverpool, N.Y., is awarded a $128,391,564 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5503 to exercise options for full rate production of Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) AN/SLQ-32(V) 6. Work will be performed in Liverpool, N.Y., (78 percent); and Lansdale, Penn., (22 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $54,625,948 (43 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) in the amount of $46,103,510 (36 percent); and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) in the amount of $27,662,106 (21 percent), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Technologies, Largo, Fla., is awarded a $17,329,629 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost, and firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N0002419C5200 to exercise options and incrementally fund existing contract line items for design agent and engineering services to support the Cooperative Engagement Capability program. Work will be performed in St. Petersburg, Fla., (70 percent); and Largo, Fla., (30 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,847,854 (88 percent); fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $1,005,940 (4 percent); fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $996,367 (4 percent); fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $950,000 (3 percent); and fiscal 2021 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $411,477 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award. Funding in the amount of $1,955,940 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Textron Systems, Hunt Valley, Md., is awarded a $12,956,653 fixed-price-incentive modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-14-C-6322 to exercise an option for an additional low rate initial production unit for the Unmanned Influence Sweep System unmanned surface vehicle program. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Md., (70 percent); and Slidell, La., (30 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,956,653 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Hamilton Sundstrand Corp., doing business as Collins Aerospace, San Dimas, Calif., is awarded an $8,323,306 cost-plus-fixed fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research and development, design, and on-site support services in support of the Central Atmosphere Monitoring System (CAMS), including CAMS Mk I, CAMS Mk II, and CAMS IIA. Work will be performed in San Dimas, Calif., (85 percent); Philadelphia, Penn., (1 percent); Groton, Conn., (1 percent); New London, Conn., (1 percent); Kittery, Maine (1 percent); Portsmouth, N.H., (1 percent); Norfolk, Va., (1 percent); Portsmouth, Va., (1 percent); Newport News, Va., (1 percent); Kings Bay, Ga., (1 perecent); Bremerton, Wash., (1 percent); Silverdale, Wash., (1 percent); Bangor, Wash., (1 percent); San Diego, Calif., (1 percent); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (1 percent); and Santa Rita, Guam (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2026. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $31,934 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N64498-21-D-4014).

U.S. Air Force





CORRECTION: The $9,600,000 contract modification announced on March 29, 2021, to The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., (FA8634-17-C-2650 P00058), for the F-15 Eagle Passive/Active Warning and Survivability System (EPAWSS); engineering, manufacturing, and development; and initial operational, testing, and evaluation to procure two additional development Group B shipsets, was actually awarded April 1, 2021.









