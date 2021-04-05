Headlines – April 5, 2021

Advertisement

News

Rockets hit near Iraq base housing U.S. trainers, no one hurt-

Two rockets landed April 4 near an Iraqi air base just north of Baghdad where American trainers are present, causing no casualties or damage, an Iraqi official said.



Air Force continues to pound ISIS targets in Iraq-

U.S. airpower continues to play a role in the ongoing fight against the remnants of the Islamic State.



Pentagon on alert as Russia steps up saber rattling in Eastern Europe, beyond-

Russia has upped its saber rattling in Eastern Europe and the Arctic, a move that has put the Biden administration on alert.





Business

Anduril buys tube-launched drone developer Area-I-

Anduril Industries, a venture-backed defense technology company, has acquired Georgia-based, air-launched effects company Area-I, the company announced April 1.





Defense

9th Expeditionary Task Force-Levant deactivated in Kuwait-

The 9th Air Expeditionary Task Force-Levant was formally inactivated in a ceremony at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, the U.S. Air Force announced on April 2.



Army powering through with Future Vertical Lift programs-

The Army is working to rapidly acquire both a future scout helicopter and a Black Hawk replacement aircraft.



A high-tech fix for the Air Force’s training crisis?-

The Air Force has long faced a silent crisis: It can’t train and retain enough pilots. And now, challenged to confront peer adversaries, rather than the insurgents it’s been engaging for the last 20 years, even the pilots the service can train aren’t getting the quantity or quality of hours in mock combat they need to hone their skills, according to former Air Force leaders.





Veterans

VA expected Iraq, Afghanistan wars would lead to toxic exposures, agency reveals-

Soon after the 9/11 attacks, disease researchers at the Department of Veterans Affairs began internal discussions on how to prepare for the war-related illnesses they knew would follow, agency officials told McClatchy.



Many veterans exposed to toxic burn pits are not getting VA benefits. Luria wants Congress to fix that-

Many veterans who served in the Middle East, Africa and the Philippines have had difficulty getting VA benefits for conditions caused by their exposure to toxic substances, and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Virginia, wants Congress to fix that.









