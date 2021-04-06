Thunderbirds ready for 2021 season

Advertisement

After four months of hard work and training at their home station Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are ready to begin the 2021 show season.

The 2021 season:

April 17-18: Cocoa Beach, Fla. — “Cocoa Beach Air Show”

May 1-2: St. Joseph, Mo. — “Sound of Speed Airshow & 139AW Open House”

May 8-9: Barksdale AFB, La. — “Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show”

May 26: Colorado Springs, Colo. — “USAFA Graduation 2021 Flyover”

May 30-31: Wantagh, N.Y. — “Bethpage Airshow at Jones Beach”

June 5-6: Smyrna, Tenn. — “The Great Tennessee Air Show”

June 19-20: Ocean City, Mich. — “OC Air Show”

July 3-4: Traverse City, Mich. — “National Cherry Festival Air Show”

July 10-11: Dayton, Ohio – “Dayton Air Show”

July 17-18: Binghamton, N.Y. — “Greater Binghamton Air Show”

July 24-25: Milwaukee, Wisc. — “Milwaukee Air & Water Show”

July 28: F.E. Warren AFB, Wyo. — “Cheyenne Frontier Days”

July 31-August 1: McMinnville, Ore. — “Oregon International Air Show”

Aug. 18: Atlantic City, N.J. — “Thunder Over The Boardwalk Air Show”

Sept. 4-6: Cleveland, Ohio — “Cleveland National Air Show”

Sept. 11-12: Portsmouth, N.H. — “Pease Open House”

Sept. 18-19: Reno, Nev. — “National Championship Air Races”

Sept. 25-26: Mather, Calif. — “California Captial Air Show”

Oct. 2-3: San Juan, Puerto Rico — “2021 Puerto Rico International Air Show”

Oct. 9-10: Houston, Texas — “Wings Over Houston Air Show”

Oct. 16-17: Sanford, Fla. — “Central Florida Air & Space Show”

Oct. 23-24: Lancaster, Calif. — “Los Angeles County Air Show”

Oct. 30-31: Salinas, Calif. — “California International Air Show”

Nov. 6-7: Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz. “Thunder and Lightning over Arizona”









