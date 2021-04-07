Advertisement

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., was awarded a $79,310,913 fixed-price-incentive and firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5101 for fiscal 2021 AEGIS modernization (AMOD) and guided missile destroyer new construction production requirements. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. government (84 percent); and the government of the Commonwealth of Australia (16 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., (80 percent); and Clearwater, Fla., (20 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $37,554,700 (48 percent); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,990,910 (16 percent); FMS Australia funds in the amount of $12,784,579 (16 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,985,543 (15 percent); and fiscal 2021 Defense-wide procurement funds in the amount of $3,995,181 (5 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C. is the contracting activity.



BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems, Nashua, N.H., is awarded a $13,618,145 modification (P00010) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001919C0052). This modification exercises an option to procure the following kits and associated data: five OE-120B antenna groups, three retrofit kits, three installation and checkout kits, and one delta installation and checkout kit for the Navy; and one OE-120B antenna group and one retrofit kit for the government of Australia in support of the OE-120B/UPX Identification Friend or Foe Antenna program. Work will be performed in Nashua, N.H., and is expected to be completed in May 2024. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,218,480; fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $800,898; fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,116,652; fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $274,746, and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $2,207,369 will be obligated at time of award, $274,746 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Universal Propulsion Company Inc., Fairfield, Calif., is awarded a $10,831,651 firm-fixed-priced requirements contract for the manufacture of up to 5,000 cartridge initiators and thrusters used in V-22 and CV-22 aircraft. This contract includes a five-year base period with no options. All work will be performed in Fairfield, Calif., and is expected to be completed by March 2026. Fiscal 2020 Navy Marine Corps procurement funds (57 percent); fiscal 2019 Navy Marine Corps procurement funds (24 percent); fiscal 2020 Air Force procurement funds (14 percent); and fiscal 2019 Air Force procurement funds (5 percent) in the amount of $2,854,748 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Delivery orders will be subsequently funded with annual funds beginning with fiscal 2020 at the time of their issuance. One source was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00104-21-D-X801).

* Small business









