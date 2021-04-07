Headlines – April 7, 2021

Advertisement

News

World powers, Iran hold ‘constructive’ talks on reviving nuclear deal-

Iran and world powers held what they described as “constructive” talks on April 6 and agreed to form working groups to discuss the sanctions Washington might lift and the nuclear curbs Tehran might observe as they try to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.



Cross-partisan groups urge Biden to stick with May 1 Afghanistan withdrawal-

A coalition of advocacy groups for veterans and military families from across the political spectrum is calling on President Biden to adhere to a May 1 deadline to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan.





Business

Elbit America buys sonobuoy maker Sparton from Cerberus-

The U.S. arm of Israel’s Elbit Systems, Elbit Systems America, has completed its $380 million purchase of Sparton, a critical supplier of sonobuoys to the U.S. Navy and allies, from Cerberus Capital Management, the companies announced April 6.



CAES signs exclusive agreement for 3D-printed radio frequency parts-

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions announced April 6 an exclusive agreement for American military equipment with SWISSto12, a firm specializing in the 3D printing of radio frequency and electronics technologies.



Commercial interest grows in Defense Innovation Unit-

Over the past five years, the unit has leveraged more than $11 billion in private investment.



Lockheed names new head of F-35 program-

Lockheed Martin on April 5 appointed a new leader for the F-35 program who has experience in overseeing the jet’s sustainment enterprise, amid public criticism over the Joint Strike Fighter’s operations and maintenance costs.



These are the two companies competing to build the Army’s next Arctic combat vehicle-

The new vehicles will offer Army soldiers added mobility and other capabilities while operating in the increasingly strategic Arctic region.





Defense

Marine Corps launches a third investigation into deadly amphibious assault vehicle accident-

On April 2 the Marine Corps launched another investigation into the July 30, 2020, amphibious assault vehicle accident that resulted in the death of nine service members.



Quantum breakthroughs help Army, Air Force advance supercomputing-

As the Army builds its forces on the multi-domain operations concept for future warfighting, a core problem for today’s technologists is figuring out how to have a constant view of the battlefield and share that information across the globe.



U.S. Army’s not ‘stupid’ for wanting long-range fires — but more analysis needed-

It’s far from “stupid” to weigh a long-range fires capability for the U.S. Army, even if more analysis ultimately shows that the costs would outweigh the benefits, the Joint Chiefs’ vice chairman said April 5.



U.S. F-16s to participate in Greek-led training exercise-

In addition to the United States and Greece, Canada, Cyprus, Israel, Slovenia, Spain and the United Arab Emirates are scheduled to participate.





Veterans

Finding housing for veterans without homes could cut emergency care costs: study-

Finding stable housing for veterans experiencing homelessness not only provides dramatic improvements for their lives but also potential large cost savings for Veterans Affairs medical programs, according to new research published this week from department researchers.



Veterans Affairs plans to extend to 2021 deadline for Gulf War illnesses-

Dec. 31, 2021 is the current deadline for some Gulf War veterans to seek benefits for some service-connected illnesses at the Department of Veterans Affairs, but officials said they are working on another extension.



All veterans, spouses can get vaccinated at the VA. Here’s how-

All veterans and their spouses are eligible to get vaccinated for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) through the Department of Veterans Affairs, and based on multiple first-hand accounts from veterans, many of them are getting same-week appointments.









