Advertisement

U.S. Army

A3L Federal Works LLC,* Fairmont, W.Va., was awarded a $25,000,000 order-dependent contract to create and strengthen networks that connect the Combat Capabilities Development Command with academia, industry and government agencies to facilitate the exchange of scientific ideas, the production of knowledge and the development of a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) workforce. Bids were solicited via the internet with 12 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 7, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911NF-21-D-0003).



Speegle Construction Inc.,* Niceville, Fla., was awarded a $22,149,338 firm-fixed-price contract for the design and construction of the second phase of the Australia, Canada, United Kingdom Reprogramming Laboratory Facility at Eglin Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with 12 received. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., with an estimated completion date of June 27, 2023. Fiscal 2021 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $22,149,338 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-21-C-0011).





U.S. Navy

Pacific Architects and Engineers Applied Technologies LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $15,484,842 modification (P00007) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable contract (N0042121C0011). This modification exercises an option to provide system operations, laboratory and field testing, marine operations and target support services, engineering, range sustainability, maintenance, data reduction and analysis in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Atlantic Ranges and Targets Department. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., and is expected to be completed in June 2021. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,600,250; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $440,000; fiscal 2021 working capital (Defense-wide) funds in the amount of $250,700; and fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $98,000 will be obligated at time of award, $440,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Applied Physical Sciences Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $14,306,590 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the development and application of physics-based tools, analysis techniques and concepts for enhanced submarine security. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., with an expected completion date of April 8, 2026. The cumulative value of this contract is $14,306,590, including a five-year base period and no option periods. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000; and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,013,000 are obligated at time of award. Funds in the amount of $1,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-20-S-B001 — long-range broad agency announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps science and technology. Since proposals are received throughout the year under the long-range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-21-C-1035).





U.S. Air Force

Raytheon Co., Largo, Fla., has been awarded a not-to-exceed $19,621,515 firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable undefinitized contract action modification P00016 to the Presidential and National Voice Conferencing (PNVC) Integrator contract for the production of the Baseband Kit (BBK). The BBK is a transportable enclosure for employment in the PNVC system, protecting the PNVC baseband equipment in a mobile environment. Work will be performed in Largo, Fla., and is expected to be completed January 2024. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $14,716,136 are being obligated at the time of the award. Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8735-20-C-0001).

* Small business









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact