U.S. Air Force

Textron Aviation Defense LLC, Wichita, Kansas, has been awarded a $95,121,401 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for T-6 sustainment. This contract provides sustaining engineering and program management services for the T-6 aircraft. Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to be completed April 12, 2026. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds no less than the amount of $1,616,765 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting activity at (FA8106-20-D-0001).



Moog Inc., Elma, N.Y., has been awarded a $48,817,417 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity requirements contract for the remanufacture and repair of the B-2 Hydraulic Servocylinder during base year and Option Periods One and Two. Work will be performed in Elma, N.Y., and is expected to be completed Nov. 8, 2023. This award was the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 working capital funds will be used with no funds being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8118-21-D-0004).



Viasat Inc., Carlsbad, Calif., has been awarded an estimated $19,924,688 five-year, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract for sustainment of multiple aircrafts. This contract provides the repairs of Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems. Work will be performed in Carlsbad, Calif., and is expected to be completed March 31, 2026. This award is the result of sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 defense working capital funds will be used with no funds being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity and contract number (FA8539-21-D-0006).





U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp. Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., was awarded a $72,181,353 cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price and cost only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5601 to exercise options for hardware development and provisioned items order in support of sustainment of the Littoral Combat Ship Component Based Total Ship System – 21st Century (COMBATSS-21) and associated combat system elements. Work will be performed in Jarfalla, Sweden (84 percent); and Syracuse, N.Y., (16 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $3,572,305 was obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 1, 2021)





U.S. Army

Strata-G Solutions LLC, Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $37,362,077 firm-fixed-price contract for cabling, bracket, and attachment parts to install modification kits on aircraft. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 9, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-21-D-0064).



Federal Resources Supply Co., Stevensville, Md., was awarded a $14,601,733 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 20 armored recovery vehicles, spare parts, technical manuals, training and maintenance. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Stevensville, Md., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 9, 2021. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Brazil) funds in the amount of $14,601,733 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-21-F-0208).





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

General Atomics, San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a $22,164,736 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) – Track A program. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (71 percent); Louisville, Colo., (19 percent); Rockville, Md., (3 percent); Seattle, Wash., (4 percent); and Cullman, Ala., (3 percent), with an estimated completion date of October 2022. Fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $2,175,000 are being obligated at the time of award. This contract is a competitive acquisition in accordance with the original broad agency announcement HR001120S0031. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR001121C0066).

