Bell Boeing Joint Program Office, California, Md., is awarded $143,198,723 for a delivery order (N00383-21-F-0U51) under previously awarded performance-based logistics requirements contract N00383-19-D-U501 for the logistics and repair support of MV-22B, CMV-22 (Navy) and CV-22 (Air Force) Osprey components. All work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas. Work is expected to be completed by December 2025. Fiscal 2021 working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount of $143,198,723 will be obligated at time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One source was solicited for this non-competitive requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penen., is the contracting activity.



Hydroid Inc., Pocasset, Mass., is awarded a $74,700,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, containing firm-fixed-price provisions. This contract is for the procurement of MK 18 Mod 2 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Increment II Payload Upgrade hardware, in support of the existing MK 18 Mod 2 UUV program. Work will be performed in Pocasset, Mass., and is expected to be completed in April 2026. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,112,827 will be obligated at time of award on the first delivery order and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured on the Beta.SAM.gov website, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport, Newport, R.I., is the contracting activity (N66604-21-D-C000).



Amee Bay LLC,* Hanahan, S.C., (N64498-21-D-4023); American Systems Corporation, Chantilly, Va., (N64498-21-D-4024); Continental Tide Defense Systems Inc.,* Wyomissing, Penn., (N64498-21-D-4025); Delphinus Engineering Inc.,* Eddystone, Peenn., (N64498-21-D-4026); Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc.,* Portsmouth, Va., (N64498-21-D-4027); General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Va., (N64498-21-D-4028); La Playa Inc. of Virginia,* Chesapeake, Va., (N64498-21-D-4029); Oceaneering International Inc., Chesapeake, Va., (N64498-21-D-4030); and Q.E.D. Systems Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Va., (N64498-21-D-4031), are each awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract for the procurement of blue collar installation and technical services for upgrading hull, mechanical and electrical systems under various modernization programs for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division. The maximum dollar value for all nine contracts combined is $69,998,172. Each awardee will be awarded $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. It is estimated that work will be performed on the East Coast, West Coast, and outside the continental U.S. at the following locations: Norfolk, Va., San Diego, Calif., Mayport, Fla., Bremerton, Wash., Charleston, S.C., Alameda, Calif., Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Panama City, Fla., Baltimore, Md., Manama, Bahrain, Sydney, Australia, Gdynia, Poland, Rota, Spain, Yokosuka, Japan, and Sasebo, Japan. Work will be assigned according to individual task orders and is expected to be completed by April 2027. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $45,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as contracting actions occur. This multiple award contract was competitively procured via the Beta.Sam.gov website with nine offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Conn., is awarded a $14,265,742 modification (P00010) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001919C0054). This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering, tooling, and hardware to establish full rate production and unique tracking for F135 engines alternate sourced parts in support of the F-35 Lightning II program. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Conn., and is expected to be completed in June 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $7,132,871; and 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,132,871 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



CSS Werx LLC, Panama City Beach, Florida, is awarded a $9,763,904 expenditure-based prototype project order for the prototype of a rapidly deployable command and control system. The prototype shall fit within the physical constraints of an expeditionary afloat environment and have the capability to run all of the existing applications and services consisting of commercially available items of the existing tactical datacenter including bare metal and already deployed reconfigurations. Work will be performed in Panama City, Fla., and is expected to be completed by October 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $185,000 will be obligated at time of award and not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This agreement was competitively procured via the Expeditionary Warfare Multiple Party Team, other transaction agreements, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Panama City, Fla., is the contracting activity (N61331219G001).





The Johns Hopkins University/Applied Physics Laboratory (JHU/APL), Laurel, Maryland, has been awarded a $49,900,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for sensor technology at the APL Research Center. This contract provides research and development of new sensor technologies that JHU/APL may perform for the Air Force Research Laboratory in the broadest and most flexible manner for the Air Force. Work will be performed in Laurel, Md., and is expected to be completed April 9, 2028. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the total amount of $724,963 are being obligated on one initial task order at the time of award. AFRL, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-21-D-1008).

