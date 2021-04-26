Air Force Recruiting unveils Tuskegee Airmen paint scheme for Indy 500, NASCAR races

Advertisement

Air Force Recruiting Service and their partners at Richard Petty Motorsports and Ed Carpenter Racing, introduced their newest paint scheme April 20, which pays homage to the original trailblazers, the Tuskegee Airmen.

The red tails, yellow stripes, and star emblem aren’t just a visual cue, but a reminder great things can happen when we celebrate our differences.

“Our partnerships with Richard Petty Motorsports and Ed Carpenter Racing provide the Air Force with platforms to reach large audiences” said Maj. Jason Wyche, Air Force Recruiting Service National Events branch chief. “We’re excited to leverage these platforms to pay tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen. It’s more than just a paint scheme; it’s an incredible opportunity to educate millions on the history behind the Red Tails. We hope individuals find inspiration from the Tuskegee Airmen and their story.”

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force. Pilots, navigators, maintainers, bombardiers, instructors and support staff all trained at the Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama. The Tuskegee Airmen flew more than 15,000 sorties during World War II in Europe and North Africa.

The paint scheme is inspired by the Tuskegee Airmen’s P-51 Mustang used during World War II. The iconic red tail and the red and yellow stripes on the nose of the aircraft are prominent on the cars. The paint scheme will make its track debut this season first at NASCAR’s 2021 Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, Florida, April 25 and then at the 105th Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indiana, May 30.

The Air Force has been a partner with ECR since 2020 and involved with INDYCAR since 2018.

“I am continually honored and humbled that Ed Carpenter Racing is able to represent the U.S. Air Force and assist in the mission of recruiting our next generation of Airmen,” said Ed Carpenter, ECR team owner. “While looking to the future, we also recognize the importance of paying tribute to the history of the U.S. Air Force during Memorial Day weekend. This year, we celebrate the Tuskegee Airmen, trailblazers from World War II. The design of Conor Daly’s No. 47 Chevrolet for the Indianapolis 500 draws inspiration from their aircraft, nicknamed Red Tails.”

The Air Force has been a partner of RPM since 2009 and involved with NASCAR since 2000.

“I have enjoyed the opportunity to learn about the Tuskegee Airmen, and the important role they played in both the United States Air Force and our country’s history,” said Erik Jones, driver of the Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 car. “It is an honor to partner with the United States Air Force to pay tribute to these brave Airmen through the Red Tail-inspired paint scheme.”

Additionally, NASCAR will also run the Tuskegee Airmen Red Tail paint scheme at the Bristol, Tenn., race Sept. 18.









