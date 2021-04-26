Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., Beavercreek, Ohio, has been awarded a $91,020,870 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Trusted and Elastic Military Platforms and Electronic Warfare (EW) System Technologies (TEMPEST) Resilient and Agile Mission Systems (RAMS). This contract provides for the leveraging of current advances in open system architecture standards and approaches, commercial high-speed networking technologies, heterogeneous processing, precision timing, cybersecurity and cyber-resiliency, modeling and simulation, and advanced computing paradigms such as cloud infrastructure to enable advanced mission system capability. Work will be performed in Beavercreek, Ohio; and Boulder Colol., and is expected to be completed April 5, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-21-C-1959).



Yulista Services LLC, Huntsville, Ala., has been awarded an $8,472,134 definitive contract to provide sustaining engineering services for the F-16 Advanced Integrated Defense Electronic Warfare Suite (AIDEWS) ALQ-211 weapon system. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to support air forces of Pakistan and Turkey. Procurement of this services will enhance operational safety, suitability, and effectiveness of the AIDEWS and bolster F-16 FMS fleets’ survivability against electromagnetic threats. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., and is expected to be completed April 22, 2026. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $1,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8523-21-C-0002).





U.S. Army

Penguin Computing Inc., Freemont, Calif., was awarded a $25,480,000 firm-fixed-price contract for balanced, commercially available, production-grade high-performing computing systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 19, 2026. Fiscal 2021 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $25,480,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (W912DY-21-F-0135).



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded an $11,615,782 modification (P00011) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0003 for integrating air defense systems in Poland. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2020 Foreign Military Sales (Poland) funds in the amount of $11,615,782 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Special Operations Command

Raytheon Intelligence & Space, McKinney, Texas, received a ceiling increase modification in the amount of $10,660,423 on a non-competitive, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H92241-16-D-0006) for lifecycle contractor services in support of the AN/ZSQ-2 Forward Looking Infra-red (FLIR) and Electro-Optical Sensor System (EOSS). The AN/ZSQ-2 FLIR and EOSS are currently installed on all MH-47 and MH-60 special operations aircraft assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) based in Fort Campbell, Ky. This modification raises the contract ceiling to $58,000,000. Ordering periods are scheduled to end on Sept. 30, 2021. The contract will be funded at the task order level with fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance; procurement; or research, development, test and evaluation funding. U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.

* Small business









