B-52s arrive in Qatar in support of Afghanistan drawdown

Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, N.D., arrived at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 23, 2021.

The bombers, which are the first two in the group announced by the Department of Defense, are deployed to the U. S. Central Command region to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. The bombers will be accompanied by support Airmen from the 5th Bomb Wing.

U.S. Central Command will provide the necessary force protection to ensure the drawdown is conducted in a safe and orderly manner.

