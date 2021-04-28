Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

National Aerospace Solutions LLC, Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., has been awarded an $185,599,572 cost-plus-award-fee modification (P00139) to contract FA9101-15-C-0500 for test operations and sustainment. This modification adds Option Year Five for test operations, technology development, equipment and facility sustainment, capital improvements and some support services for the Arnold Engineering Development Complex. Work will be performed at Arnold AFB, Tenn., and is expected to be completed June 30, 2022. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $1,517,987,024. Air Force Test Center, Arnold AFB, Tenn., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $138,000,000 modification (P00079) to contract FA8615?12?C?6016 for the Peace Phoenix Rising 2 (PPR2) program. The contract modification is for the development and fielding of capabilities for the Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System and AGM-88 High Speed Anti-radiation Missile; improvements in radar software maturity; an update to the Data Acquisition System; and Advanced Identification Friend or Foe for the Taiwan Retrofit Program F-16 Block 20 fleet. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas; and Taiwan, and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2022. This modification involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $67,620,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright?Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



University of Dayton Research Institute, Dayton, Ohio, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $96,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research enabling procurement for aerospace systems. This contract provides for the advancement of the state-of-the-art of propulsion, power, and thermal management technologies for transition to the warfighter. Work will be performed in Dayton, Ohio, and is expected to be completed April 25, 2029. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 10 offers were received. No specific funds are obligated on the basic contract; however, the first task order will be incrementally funded with fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds, with $420,000 being obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity (Contract number: FA8650-21-D-2020; task order number: FA8650-21-F-2021).



Northrop Grumman, San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a $17,681,577 task order (FA8726-21-F-0024) under the contract for Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) operations, sustainment and support (FA8726-21-D-0001). This task order provides software deployment contained in or connected to the BACN system and associated ground stations or controls, ancillary equipment and system integration laboratories. Work will be performed at San Diego, Calif., and overseas locations, and is expected to be completed May 1, 2022. Fiscal year 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,853,777 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity.



L3Harris Technologies Inc., Colorado Springs, Colo., has been awarded an $11,190,549, fixed-price-incentive-firm and cost-reimbursement modification (P00032) to contract FA8823-20-C-0004 for system sustainment services Option Year 2. This modification updates and revises the Maintenance of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities system sustainment performance work Statement requirements for the current option year, adds a cost-reimbursable contract line item for research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) proposal preparation, and adds additional incremental funding. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., and Dahlgren, Va., and is expected to be completed Jan. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $11,899,781; and fiscal 2021 RDT&E funds in the amount of $160,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $349,953,517. Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colo., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

General Dynamics Missions Systems, Taunton, Mass., was awarded an $8,904,780 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of Mercury spares. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Taunton, Mass., with an estimated completion date of April 26, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $8,904,780 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W15P7T-21-F-0113).





U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Orlando, Fla., is awarded a $34,369,765 modification (P00009) to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N6833516D0022). This modification exercises options to extend logistic support services and to provide aviation consolidated allowance list support, sustainment engineering support, and installation support for repair of repairables and consumable failures that occurred or were discovered during the installation process in support of the Consolidated Automated Support System (CASS) and reconfigurable transportable CASS testing systems. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed in April 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity.



Saab Inc., East Syracuse, N.Y., is awarded a $31,711,146 modification (P00004) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-fee contract (N0001920C0072). This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of three AN/SPN-50(V) 1 shipboard air traffic radars, and one installation and checkout kit for the Navy. Work will be performed in Syracuse, N.Y., and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,398,996; and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,312,150 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Nammo Defense Systems, Mesa, Ariz., is awarded a $22,036,480 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0011) for engineering, technical, administrative and programmatic management support for total life cycle management of the various aircrew escape systems managed under the Joint Program Office for Cartridge Actuated Device/Propellant Actuated Device tri-service charter. Work will be performed in Mesa, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2021 working capital funding (Navy) of $500 will be obligated on the first task order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) — only limited responsible number of responsible sources will satisfy agency requirements. Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Md., is the contracting activity.



Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Ind., is awarded a $21,736,492 modification (P00005) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price requirements contract (N0001919D0024). This modification exercises an option to provide depot repair of T56-A-427 engines utilized on E-2 Hawkeye aircraft, to include repair of the power section, torque meter, gearbox and accessories in accordance with Navy depot manuals and approved repair practices. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas (70 percent); Winnipeg, Canada (25 percent); and Indianapolis, Ind., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2022. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

