U.S. Air Force

Raytheon Intelligence and Space, Aurora, Colo., has been awarded a $234,012,036 cost-plus-incentive-fee/award-fee contract for Next Generation Operational Control System Block III follow-on. This contract will provide updates to the Next Generation Operational Control System (OCX) Block 1 and 2 ground system to incorporate Global Positioning System Block III Follow-on (GPS IIIF) satellite capabilities. Work will be performed in Aurora, Colo., and is expected to be completed by Aug. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $20,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA8807-21-C-0002).



Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., has been awarded a $212,701,232 fixed-price-incentive-firm contract for StormBreaker® (SDBII, GBU-53/B) production Lot 7. This contract provides for all up rounds and containers. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed Feb. 28, 2025. This contract involves classified Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 Air Force missile procurement funds in the amount of $129,698,826; fiscal 2021 Navy weapons procurement funds in the amount of $43,508,956; and FMS funding in the amount of $39,493,450 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8672-21-C-0005).



Systima Technologies Inc., Kirkland, Washington, has been awarded a $45,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Standoff Precision Guided Munitions and Precision Strike Capability products and support. This contract provides for Precision Strike Capability products and services in support of integration, test, training, and operational efforts for the U.S. Special Operations Command, Army, Marine, Navy, and Air Force units through USSOCOM Detachment-1. Work will be performed in Kirkland, Wash., and is expected to be completed April 30, 2026. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $841,981 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8656-21-D-0001).



Palantir USG Inc., Palo Alto, Calif., has been awarded a $32,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract that provides data-as-a-service platform for two separate mission areas. The first is the Project Brown Heron effort that has the Palantir Gotham platform configured to automatically ingest data from across the Department of the Air Force (DAF) that continually push personnel, equipment, planning, health, and other readiness data sources into their common data foundation. This readiness information is a critical component to DAF-wide COVID-19 analysis and decision making. The second is to provide mission-critical space situational awareness and command and control capabilities to operational users at the National Space Defense Center and the Combined Space Operations Center. Work will be performed in Palo Alto, Calif., and is expected to be completed Nov. 30, 2021. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,857,144; and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA8806-21-C-0010).





U.S. Army

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Ill., was awarded a $959,104,178 firm-fixed-price contract for production of common infrared countermeasures. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 29, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-21-D-0028).



Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $663,728,183 modification (P00062) to contract W31P4Q-18-C-0130 for Hellfire II missile production. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2020 missile procurement, Army funds; and fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $663,728,183 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



The Boeing Co., Mesa, Ariz., was awarded a $60,722,039 modification (P00078) to contract W58RGZ-16-C-0023 for remanufactured and new-build aircraft. Work will be performed in Mesa, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 24, 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $60,722,039 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $56,500,000 modification (P00002) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0147 for anti-spoofing module GPS application-specific integrated circuit chips. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 29, 2027. Fiscal 2021 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $56,500,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Navy

General Electric Aviation, Lynn, Mass., is being awarded a $99,756,120 firm-fixed-price modification P00009 under a previously awarded performance-based logistics requirements contract (N00383-17-D-BG01) for the logistics and repair support of 17 F414 engine components for the F/A-18 aircraft. The original contract included a three-year base period and a one one-year optional period. Adding this four-month option will bring the total contract value to $1,096,361,312. Work will be performed in Lynn, Mass. (99 percent); and Jacksonville, Fla., (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed by August 2021. Fiscal 2021 working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount of $99,756,120 will be issued for delivery order N00383-21-F-0BG2 that will be awarded concurrently with the modification. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this non-competitive requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $57,364,337 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001919C0010). This modification adds scope to provide for the integration, testing and initial certification of the Norwegian Joint Strike Missile on the F-35A aircraft. Additionally, this modification provides early software development efforts to implement universal armament interface revision-five architecture in support of the United Kingdom’s Select Precision Effects At-Range Capability Three on the F-35B aircraft. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in July 2024. Non-U.S. Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $57,364,337 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



General Atomics, San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $36,426,662 firm-fixed-price modification (P00062) to a previously awarded contract (N0001914C0037). This modification procures 18 Advanced Arresting Gear Water Twister (WT) Mod-II shipsets for the Navy Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers 78, 79, and 80. Additionally, this modification provides for the development of logistics support products and the execution of engineering change proposals related to WT Mod-II as approved by the Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment Program Decentralized Change Control Board. Work will be performed in Tupelo, Miss., (55.8 percent); San Diego, Calif., (26.1 percent); Chicago, Ill., (3.6 percent); Cleveland, Ohio (2.8 percent); Dayton, Ohio (2.2 percent); Spring Gove, Ill., (2.1 percent); Placentia, Calif., (1.3 percent); Malvern, Penn., (1.3 percent); Birmingham, Ala., (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (3.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,470,000; fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,696,726; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,952,732 will be obligated at time of award, $1,952,732 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



General Dynamics Mission Systems, Fairfax, Va., is awarded an $18,925,861 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-6407 for the procurement of Navy software development and system engineering services. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Va., and is expected to be completed by July 2027. No funding will be obligated at the time of award. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Rockwell Collins Simulation and Training Solutions, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $17,108,907 modification (P00035) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N6134017C0014). This modification procures aircrew Delta Software System Configuration Number 4 tactical baseline updates, integration, associated technical data and proposal preparation for the in-plant E-2D Hawkeye Tactics, Flight, and Distributed Readiness Trainer System Integration Lab trainers. Work will be performed in Sterling, Va., (80 percent); and Norfolk, Va., (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2021. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,929,932; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,178,975 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon BBN Technologies Corp., Arlington, Va., is awarded a $15,773,090 18-month modification to exercise Option One to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N66001-20-C-4006) to develop systems and conduct testing for a heterogeneous underwater network to include dynamically reconfigurable architectures that leverage advances in undersea communications and autonomous ocean systems and demonstrate utility at sea with advanced prototypes. Work will be performed at contractor facilities in Cambridge, Mass., (75 percent); Arlington, Va., (10 percent); La Jolla, Calif., (5 percent); Portsmouth, R.I., (5 percent); and at potential government test facilities (5 percent). The period of performance of option one is from May 27, 2021, through Nov. 26, 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Department of Defense) funds in the amount of $2,317,846 will be obligated at the time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) broad agency announcement solicitation published on the beta.sam.gov and DARPA websites. Seven proposals were received and three were selected for award. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N66001-20-C-4006).



ImSAR LLC,* Springville, Utah, is awarded a $7,635,961 modification (P00001) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N6833520F0625) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6833518G0015). This modification exercises options to provide research, development, procurement, and sustainment of the ground surveillance radar product designated AN/DPY-2(v)1 and (v)2 Split Aces payload system in support of the RQ-21A Blackjack Unmanned Aerial System software. This modification continues efforts in support of system and simulation training capabilities improvements for system operators under small business innovation research topic AF112-144 titled, “Advanced Radar Concepts for Small (Tier I/II) Remotely Piloted Aircraft”. Work will be performed in Springville, Utah (95 percent); and Patuxent River, Md., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,442,631; and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $193,330 will be obligated at time of award, $193,330 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity.



Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Va., is awarded a $7,530,161 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-13-C-2112 for continued storage of EX-USS Enterprise (EX-CVN 65) at Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News Shipbuilding. Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., and is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,530,161 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding-Newport News, Newport News, Va., is the contracting activity.

* Small business









